Man who killed as teen gets life term

MOULTON, Ala. -- A judge Tuesday handed down a second life sentence without parole to an Alabama man who committed a killing at age 14 and whose case later led to a limits on mandatory life sentences for juveniles.

Evan Miller was 14 in 2003 when he and another teen beat Cole Cannon with a baseball bat before setting fire to his trailer, a crime for which he was originally sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

Lawrence Circuit Judge Mark Craig ruled that Miller, now 32, met the legal criteria to be sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Craig said the severity of Miller's crime outweighed the mitigating factors of Miller's young age and his abuse-filled childhood that the defense argued made him deserving of an opportunity of a chance to get out of prison some day.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miller's case that mandatory life without parole for those under the age of 18 at the time of their crimes violates the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. The justices ordered states and the federal government to allow judges and juries to consider a juvenile's age and life factors when they hand down sentences.

While Miller's lawyers cited his childhood of physical abuse and neglect, and argued that at 14, his brain was not fully developed, prosecutors argued that Miller deserved a sentence of life without parole.

Burning Man canceled for second year

RENO, Nev. -- Burning Man organizers announced Tuesday that they are canceling this summer's annual counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert for the second year in a row because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The San Francisco-based group posted a video on its website saying there are too many uncertainties to resolve in time to hold the event as scheduled Aug. 26 to Sept. 3 in the Black Rock Desert 100 miles north of Reno. The 35-year-old festival that draws as many as 80,000 people to the desert had planned on capping attendance at about 69,000 this year.

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell said the "difficult decision" is "based on the best information available to us."

"We know the need for community has never been stronger. And building community is what Burners do best. We also recognize the pandemic is not over," she said. "We have decided to focus our energy on building Black Rock City 2022."

The group said in a statement that the decision was based on a combination of factors, adding that with the ongoing pandemic, "the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to resolve in the time we have."

Goodell said organizers still intend to host online and offline events in conjunction with the week that typically leads up to Labor Day and culminates with the burning of a large wooden effigy.

School network exec accused of theft

NEW YORK -- The founder of a national charter school network who once served as a White House adviser under President Barack Obama was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging that he stole more than $200,000 from the network and used it to get a better interest rate on a multimillion-dollar apartment.

Seth Andrew, founder of Democracy Prep, was arrested in Manhattan on wire fraud, money laundering and false statement charges. Democracy Prep started in New York City in 2005 and expanded across the United States, flourishing after its methods helped raise test scores for economically challenged children in Harlem.

Attorney Michael Yaeger said Andrew, 42, will plead innocent to the charges, though no plea was required Tuesday, when Andrew was released on $500,000 bail after an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release that Andrew stole $218,000 "from the very same schools he helped create" and then used the money to obtain a better interest rate on a mortgage for a $2.3 million Manhattan apartment.

Sheriff indicted in restraint-chair sue

ATLANTA -- An Atlanta-area sheriff is accused of violating the civil rights of four people in his agency's custody by ordering that they be unnecessarily strapped into a restraint chair and left there for hours, according to a federal indictment.

The indictment against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was filed April 19 and was unsealed by a federal judge Monday. It accuses Hill of repeatedly ordering people to be restrained even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies, and that the men suffered pain and bodily injury as a result.

"Sheriff Hill's abuse of power not only harmed the victims as I have described, but they erode the trust that the community places in law enforcement and the work that it does," acting U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hill called the prosecution "a political motivated federal legal case."

"I will continue to focus on the mission of fighting crime in Clayton County for continued success," Hill said in the statement on Nixle, a public messaging system.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports