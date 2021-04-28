• Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday held her first video meetings since the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, pressing on with royal duties as she formally accepted the credentials of new ambassadors from the Ivory Coast and Latvia. The monarch, 95, held the virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, where she has lived during the covid-19 pandemic, while the ambassadors were 20 miles away at Buckingham Palace in central London. The queen, who ended a two-week period of royal mourning on Friday, wore a floral dress and pearls for the occasion. Videos from the events were the first released for public view since Philip's funeral April 17 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Strict social distancing rules forced the queen to sit alone during the service, a spectacle that touched many who had also suffered bereavement in the pandemic. But as expected, she is now back at work, and in the public eye. The week before the funeral, the queen attended the retirement of her Lord Chamberlain, who organizes all ceremonial events for the palace, and welcomed his replacement. Neither event was photographed. The queen celebrated her birthday last week, using the occasion to express her gratitude for all the well-wishers who offered tributes to Philip, her husband of 73 years.

• Carrie Ann Inaba is taking a leave of absence from "The Talk" to focus on her well-being, the "Dancing With the Stars" and talk-show co-host announced Monday. Inaba has multiple chronic conditions, according to People magazine. "Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from 'The Talk' to focus on my well-being," the 53-year-old Inaba said in a subdued Instagram video. "I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing. So, I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support from 'The Talk' family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care and I'll keep you updated. Thank you." Fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood voiced her colleagues' support on Monday's show. Inaba "appreciates the support from all of her fans and her family right here at 'The Talk.' Carrie Ann, we miss you and we look forward to having you back with us soon," Underwood said. Inaba, who has been with "The Talk" since 2017, has been open about her struggles with autoimmune disorders, a bout of covid-19 and other health problems. It was Inaba's second health break this year, according to Entertainment Weekly. She plans to return to "Dancing With the Stars" for its 30th season, she announced recently.