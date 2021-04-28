LR group planning

NLR industrial site

A Little Rock ownership group is developing a 13-acre industrial site in North Little Rock after buying the property at 9401 Diamond Drive for nearly $1.5 million.

Central Commerce Center, the new ownership team, is working with Colliers Arkansas to develop the property near the Galloway exit on Interstate 40 to feature truck docks and loading bays as part of the state's first 200,000-square-foot tilt-wall facility. The site offers access to a number of transportation hubs.

"On behalf of a few investment clients, our Colliers team explored every major interstate exit in Arkansas before identifying this site as the most efficient location for this unique development," said Isaac Smith of Colliers. "Industrial projects of this size and scope are a fixture in nearby markets like Dallas, Memphis and Chicago, but the Little Rock market is void of similar industrial complexes.

Colliers of Arkansas represented the buyer while the seller, SBD Investments, was represented by Newark Moses Tucker Partners. Construction is scheduled to begin June 1.

-- Andrew Moreau

Murphy USA to air

results for quarter

Murphy USA Inc. will release its first-quarter earnings this afternoon after the stock markets closes.

Executives with the El Dorado convenience store and gas station company will discuss the results in a conference call at 10 a.m. Thursday. Anyone wishing to participate can dial (833) 968-2218 and use conference ID number 7780259.

The call also can be accessed through a webcast at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the call ends, and a transcript will be available shortly afterward.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters on average expect earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion. Murphy USA earned $2.92 per share in last year's first quarter.

The company operates more than 1,650 stores across 27 states. Most are near Walmart stores.

Murphy USA's shares rose $2.78, or 1.99%, to close Tuesday at $142.73 on the New York Stock Exchange.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index rises

5.36, ends at 600.98

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 600.98, up 5.36.

"Stock finished mixed on Tuesday after tepid results from Tesla and 3M threw a small wrench in the markets, as investors hope for good news to come from a wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.