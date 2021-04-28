Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Michael Covino, 39, of 1807 S.E. Moberly Manor Drive No. 25 in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with fleeing and domestic battering. Covino was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Robert Franklin, 35, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Franklin was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Springdale

• Kidavi Ruiz-Alejandro, 25, of Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ruiz-Alejandro was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher Gonzalez, 38, of 701 Bois D'Arc St. in Farmington was arrested Monday in connection with burglary, theft by receiving, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Gonzalez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.