Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Molina has strained tendon

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained tendon in his right foot. Molina was hurt in a game Friday night against Cincinnati. He sat out Saturday and Sunday, then returned on Monday to catch all nine innings of a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia. The nine-time Gold Glove winner said he "had trouble moving around," Manager Mike Shildt said. Molina, 38, is off to one of the best starts of his career. He is hitting .323 with 5 home runs and 14 RBI. This was the ninth time he has gone on the injured list during his 18-year career. Andrew Knizner started Tuesday night's game against the Phillies. The Cardinals recalled catcher Ali Sanchez from their alternate training facility.

Yankees, Giants make trade

The New York Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for outfielder Mike Tauchman. Peralta, 29, is 2-1 with 2 saves and a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Giants this season, and is 9-9 with a 4.72 ERA and 2 saves in 9 major-league seasons with Cincinnati (2016-19) and San Francisco (2019-21). Last season, Peralta went 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 25 relief outings. Left-handed hitters were 7 for 41 (.171) against him. Peralta becomes the third left-hander in the bullpen after closer Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson. Zack Britton is on the 60-day injured list after elbow surgery and is expected back in June.

White Sox OF put on IL

Outfielder Luis Robert was placed on the injured list Tuesday by the Chicago White Sox as a precaution after he reported feeling flulike symptoms. General Manager Rick Hahn said in a statement Robert informed the team's medical staff of the symptoms Monday night. The team is awaiting further test results. Robert, 23, is hitting .305 with 1 home run and 6 RBI in 21 games. He finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting last season.

Reliever Blevins retires

Jerry Blevins, a left-handed reliever who split the bulk of his career between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, announced his retirement after 13 big-league seasons Tuesday night. The 37-year-old last pitched in the majors for Atlanta in 2019. He had been working at the Mets' alternate training site in Brooklyn after failing to land a bullpen spot out of spring training. Blevins was a 17th-round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2004 and debuted in the majors with Oakland in 2007. He was with the A's through 2013, compiling a 3.30 ERA. After struggling in 2014 with Washington, he ended up with the Mets, where he had two of his best seasons in 2016 and 2017. He finishes his career 30-13 with a 3.54 ERA and 7 saves in 609 games.

BASKETBALL

Culver to enter draft

All-Big 12 forward Derek Culver has decided to skip his senior season at West Virginia to enter the NBA Draft. Culver announced Monday night on Instagram that he has signed with an agent. Culver was named to the All-Big 12 first team as a junior. The 6-10 Culver was second on the Mountaineers with a scoring average of 14.3 and led the Big 12 with 9.4 rebounds per game. He had 11 double-doubles this past season, but none over his final seven games.

FOOTBALL

Former LB Hayes dies

Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday confirmed his death. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care. Hayes spent four seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with Chicago and two with Jacksonville. Hayes started 70 games for his career. He made 401 tackles, 48 for losses. He had 10 sacks, 6 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles.

Washington trades for Flowers

The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade veteran guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal Tuesday that also included a swap of late-round draft picks. The Dolphins will pay Flowers $6 million as a signing bonus for a restructured contract this year, and Washington will pay him a $3 million base salary, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games at left guard in his only season with them. He has also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts.

Bills sign offensive lineman

The Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract on Tuesday, a little over a month after retaining the rights to the third-year player. Boettger was a restricted free agent who had seven starts at left guard last season. He took over the starting job after Cody Ford suffered a season-ending knee injury. Boettger and Ford are anticipated to compete for the starting job. An undrafted free agent out of Iowa, Boettger was claimed by the Bills in 2018 after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. He has seven starts in 18 career games with Buffalo.

TENNIS

Basilashvili advances

The fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Munich Open on Tuesday. Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, had little difficulty as he started his bid for a fifth, converting five of his seven break point opportunities. The Georgian will next face Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan, who defeated American Sebastian Korda 6-1, 7-6 (7). American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald upset the sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4 for a second-round meeting with Ilya Ivashka. Also, the seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Andrej Martin of Slovakia 6-4, 6-3, and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay prevailed over Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-1. Dominik Koepfer defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an all-German match, while German wild card Yannick Hanfmann overcame Japan's Taro Daniel 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

HOCKEY

NHL could adjust playoffs

The NHL is preparing contingency plans if virus restrictions in Canada prevent travel between provinces or back and forth to the U.S. during the playoffs. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday called the situation "wildly unpredictable." The NHL put off the issue of cross-border travel before the season began by having all seven Canadian teams play in the same division for the entire regular season and first two rounds of the playoffs. Nothing has been decided about how to handle a potential problem. The earliest a Canadian team would need to play a counterpart in the U.S. under this season's postseason format would be in June, though there has been speculation about the first two rounds of the North Division playoffs happening in a quarantined bubble. That could even be in the U.S., where 23 of 24 teams now have fans in attendance.