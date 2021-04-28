PREP BASEBALL: Rogers blanks Har-Ber, takes tourney's top seed

ROGERS -- Matt Melson went for the reverse psychology approach, and Rogers High's baseball team bought into it.

As a result, the Mounties turned a must-win situation into the 6A-West Conference's top seed for the Class 6A state tournament as they upended Springdale Har-Ber 5-0 during league play on Rogers' new ball field Tuesday.

The two teams will share the conference title with 11-3 records, but Rogers (20-6) gets the top seed because of its margin of victory since Har-Ber (20-7) won by a 2-1 margin during Monday's game at Arvest Ballpark.

"It seemed like we pressed a little bit (Monday)," Melson said. "We talked to them about coming out here and realizing we weren't expected to do anything. None of these kids ever played any varsity baseball, and that bunch over there is seasoned and they threw a bunch a good arms at us.

"So we told our kids the pressure was on the other bunch, and they came out and played a little loose."

Rogers did all the damage it needed in the bottom of the third inning, and Har-Ber's mistakes aided the Mounties' cause. Josh Lawing reached on an error and went to second on a wild pitch, then he moved to third when Finley Bunch dropped down a sacrifice bunt and reached on another throwing miscue.

That set the stage for JT Melson, who hit the left-field line with a double and scored Lawing, then Eli Marcotte drove in Bunch with a groundout. One out later, Melson scored when Kade Seldomridge hit a grounder toward first that the home plate umpire ruled was touched by pitcher Ross Felder, and Ty Frakes added an RBI double to give Rogers a 4-0 lead.

"We don't play any games that aren't close," Melson said. "Every game this year, you can pinpoint one or two plays that were the catalysts for everything. That swinging bunt by Seldomridge really helped us out, and give our kids credit for capitalizing on those opportunities."

It proved to be all the cushion that Madden Dillard needed. The left-hander, who gave up a single to Walker Immel to start the game, allowed just one more hit and struck out seven in a 111-pitching performance.

He also had plenty of help in the field from his teammates. Cooper Dossett had Har-Ber's only hit with a double, but he was thrown out while trying to stretch it into the fourth.

"I would say my curveball was working, for the most part," Dillard said. "That lead really took the pressure off of me. It just helped me focus more and just get us back in there to hit."