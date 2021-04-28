School in Florida tells staff to shun covid vaccinations

MIAMI -- A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in south Florida has warned teachers and staff members against taking the covid-19 vaccine, saying it will not employ anyone who has received the shot.

The Centner Academy in Miami sent a notice to parents on Monday informing them of a new policy for its two campuses for about 300 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade. Teachers or staff members who already have been vaccinated were told to continue reporting to school but to stay separated from students.

Co-founder Leila Centner told employees in a letter last week that she made the policy decision with a "very heavy heart." Centner asked those who have not received a covid-19 vaccination to wait until the end of the school year, and even then recommended holding off.

Centner stood by the decision Tuesday in a statement sent to The Associated Press, which featured the claim that unvaccinated women have experienced miscarriages and other reproductive problems just by standing in proximity to vaccinated people.

"These vaccines are not live covid virus," Dr. Andrea Cox, professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told The Associated Press in a call. "They can't infect the people who receive them and they can't be spread."

Cox also added that vaccines have not caused miscarriages in the people who got them during pregnancy.

The Florida Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment on the school's stance on the covid-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and leading women's health authorities have declared the covid-19 vaccines being used in the U.S. to be safe and effective, and they are undergoing unprecedented scrutiny for safety. Around the country, teachers were prioritized for early access to the vaccines to protect them from exposure to the coronavirus as schools reopened.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious-disease specialist with Florida International University's Wertheim College of Medicine, said there is no evidence that unvaccinated people face any risks from the vaccinations of others.

Centner and her husband David Centner started the school in 2019 after moving to Miami from New York. The school's website promotes "medical freedom" from vaccines and offers to help parents opt out of vaccinations that are otherwise required for students in Florida.

Meanwhile, a Florida tax collector has ordered her employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or risk being fired.

Palm Beach County tax collector Anne Gannon told her 315 employees last week of her decision after doing research and concluding she could legally do it, she told the Palm Beach Post.

She said her employees have contact with the public and two workers tested positive last week. Many others tested positive earlier and one died.

The collector's office is semiautonomous and its revenue comes from a percentage of the taxes it collects for other agencies and from fees it charges for services such as issuing vehicle registrations.

"For every person who gets covid, it costs our business money and it gives us an inability to meet our customer needs," said Gannon, who was first elected in 2006. "I have a responsibility to protect my employees and the public."

Gannon said she doesn't know the exact number, but said most of her employees have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Some, however, have been hesitant, pointing to false claims that the vaccine can cause infertility, she said.

No deadline has been set and employees will be allowed to cite religious or medical reasons if they refuse, Gannon said. If they have neither and refuse to get vaccinated, they cannot return to work and must use up their vacation and other time-off allotment. Once that is used up, they will be fired if they don't return within a short period, she said.

She said she is working with the county health department to set up vaccinations at her office's work sites to make it easier for employees to get the shots.