Separate crashes kill 2 motorcyclists

A Clinton man died in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday in Clinton, according to an Arkansas State Police fatality report.

Bryan Sikes, 55, was riding a 2010 Honda south on U.S. 65 about 1:25 a.m. when the motorcycle overturned and left the roadway, hitting a metal sign, the report said.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Joplin, Mo., man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, the state police reported Tuesday.

Orval L. Nelson, 65, was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson south on Arkansas 7 in rural Newton County about 3:20 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a bluff, the report said.

Conditions at the time were cloudy and wet, the report said.