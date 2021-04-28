Prep Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Fayetteville 4, Rogers Heritage 1 (13)

Wyatt Core's bases-loaded triple -- Fayetteville's only hit of the game -- proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs outlasted Heritage in a 6A-West Conference game that went 4 1/2 hours.

Fayetteville (14-11, 9-5) still didn't have a hit when it scored its first run on four walks in the 13th inning, with pinch-runner Lou Petrone coming home on Bode Weller's base on balls. Core then tripled to center field and made it a 4-0 game.

Heritage then scored in the bottom of the 13th when Jeb Brown doubled and scored on Aden Osburn's double. The War Eagles had the tying run at the plate when a strikeout ended the game.

Coleman MacRae threw 7.1 innings of no-hit ball and struck out 10 for the War Eagles, who issued 14 walks and hit four batters. Bennett Elkins, the third Fayetteville pitcher, threw seven innings of relief and struck out nine to pick up the win.

Bentonville West 7, FS Southside 6

Dylan Peters' pinch-hit single drove in Luke Schonauer with the winning run as West defeated Southside at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

Schonauer doubled to start off the bottom of the seventh inning, then moved to third on Roger Alexander's bunt single. Peters then delivered with an infield single to short to drive in Schonauer.

Southside scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-4 lead, but West tied the game with a sacrifice fly by Aaron Arnold and an RBI single by Cole Kitchens.

Arnold and Landon Grigg each drove in two runs for the Wolverines, while Kitchens, Schonauer and Ty Durham each had two hits. Kent Carlisle had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for Southside.

Bentonville 6, Springdale 5

Jackson Hutchens' seventh-inning single drove in Ty Riley with the winning run as Bentonville rallied to defeat Springdale at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

Springdale took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh on Cooper Combs' RBI single before Bentonville rallied. Payton Allen reached on an error, stole second and scored on a single by Riley, who went to second when Keegan Allen walked and scored on Hutchens' single to right.

Riley led the Tigers with two hits and four RBIs.

Greenwood 12-7, Alma 1-1

The Bulldogs completed a doubleheader sweep in dominating fashion on Monday to finish the 5A-West regular season.

In the opener Greenwood rolled to a 7-1 win. Landry Jurecka went 5.2 innings and allowed just two hits with 13 strikeouts to earn the win. Andrew Elliott, Aiden Kennon and Bryce Morgan all belted doubles for the Bulldogs.

In the nightcap, Greenwood (11-5) completed the sweep with a 12-1 win, blowing the game open with a seven-run seventh inning.

Reed Carroll was 3-for-5 with a triple for Greenwood. Dylan Strozier was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Hunter Houston drove in a pair of runs for Greenwood.

Carroll earned the win, allowing just three hits over 6.2 innings with 12 strikeouts.

4A-1 Conference Tournament

At Shiloh Christian/Farmington

Shiloh Christian 2, Pea Ridge 1

A two-out error allowed Noah Dejarnatt to score from third base as the Saints survived a first-round nail-biter to punch their ticket to the 4A-North Regional next week.

The game was tied at 1-1 into the bottom of the seventh when Luke Bowerman led off with a single. Bowerman advanced to second on a fielder's choice before he was replaced with courtesy runner Dejarnett, who moved to third on another groundout.

On a 2-1 pitch, Ben Baker hit a ground ball to third that was bobbled, allowing Dejarnett to score the game-winner.

Sean Rhodes earned the complete-game win, allowing five hits with 12 strikeouts. Zachary Etzkorn was stellar for Pea Ridge, allowing six hits and striking out four.

Gunnar Pace had a double for Shiloh Christian.

Farmington 5, Gravette 1

Myles Harvey dominated on the bump, allowing just two hits with four strikeouts as the Cardinals clinched a berth in next week's 4A-North Regional with a first-round win.

Farmington grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning and went up 3-0 before the Lions finally broke through against Harvey with a run in the sixth. Farmington answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and Harvey closed it out in the seventh.

Chase Brown homered and drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Caden Elsin was 2-for-4 with a triple and Kyson Bridges added an RBI double.

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville 12, Fayetteville 0

McKenzie Vaughan pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 in a dominating performance on Tuesday in a 6A-West Conference shutout.

She also homered twice and drove in four runs. Vaughan threw just 63 pitches -- 53 for strikes -- and walked one batter.

Home runs were plentiful for the Lady Tigers (23-1, 11-1 6A-West). Kadence Stafford and Trista Peterson also belted round-trippers, while Kasey Wood and Kenzie Derryberry each blasted a pair of doubles to highlight Bentonville's 11-hit attack.

Madelyn Smythe had the only hit for Fayetteville (4-14, 2-9).

Bentonville will host Rogers in a key league contest on Thursday. Fayetteville will travel to Springdale.

Bentonville West 14, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Cierra Cravens allowed just two hits and struck out five in a complete-game shutout for the Lady Wolverines.

Cravens threw 73 pitches and walked just one batter.

Offensively for West (18-6, 8-3), seven players belted extra-base hits. Marybeth Dyson and Laynee Tapp had three hits each to pace the Lady Wolverines. Dyson bashed a triple and Tapp added a double. Ryen Rassi, Grace Cordell, Carlee Durham, Caroline Welhelm and Cravens add belted a double.

Madison Pratt and Abby Reed had the two hits for Har-Ber (6-16, 3-9).

West will return to action at Rogers Heritage on Thursday.

Rogers High 15, Springdale 0

The Lady Mounties needed just three innings to run-rule Springdale on Tuesday.

Rogers (21-2, 11-1) scored five runs in the first inning, then added six in the second and four in the third to clinch the win.

Ava Johnson took the win in the circle for Rogers, firing a no-hitter with six strikeouts.

Offensively, Madison Heinle hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs for the Lady Mounties. Emma Kate Jackson also had two doubles. Jenna Williams, McKenna Clowers and Kylee Ward all drove in two runs.

Rogers will travel to Bentonville on Thursday in a battle of the 6A-West leaders who are tied atop the league standings.

Conway 5, FS Northside 0

The Lady Wampus Cats seized control in the middle innings to blank Fort Smith Northside.

The Lady Grizzlies managed just three hits with Chloe Ray lead the way going 2-for-3. Cailin Massey had the other hit for Northside.

Greenwood 2-10, Alma 4-0

The Lady Bulldogs split a 5A-West doubleheader with Alma on Monday. Alma claimed the opener 4-2, and Greenwood claimed game two 10-0.

In the opener, Martin earned the complete-game win. Smith and Harless drove in two runs each for the Lady Airedales.

Greenwood bounced back in the nightcap as Tori Howard allowed just four hits with four strikeouts to earn the win.

Maddison Cartwright homered and drove in three runs for Greenwood. Chelsi Possage was 3-for-3 with a double, and Haven Clements drove in a pair of runs.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Greenbrier 2, Siloam Springs 1

Greenbrier moved into the driver's seat in the 5A-West with a one-goal victory at Siloam Springs on Monday.

Madison Fechtelkotter and Melissa Rios scored goals for Greenbrier (11-1-1, 10-0-1), which led 2-0 until Sydney Moorman scored for Siloam Springs late in the second half. Siloam Springs dropped to 10-3-1 overall and 8-1-1 in league play.

Boys

Siloam Springs 2, Greenbrier 0

Siloam Springs' Junior Garza scored 14 seconds into the match and Frankin Cortez added a goal early in the second half as Siloam Springs won the battle of Panthers at Panther Stadium.

With the win, Siloam Springs improved to 12-2 overall, 8-2 in the 5A-West. Greenbrier dropped to 5-6-1, 5-5-1.