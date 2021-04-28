FOOTBALL

Yurachek appointed to NCAA body

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek has been appointed to the NCAA's Division I Football Oversight Committee.

Yurachek, 52, will begin his stint on the committee June 1 and serve a four-plus year term through June 30, 2025.

The fourth-year Arkansas AD will replace Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne as the SEC's representative on the committee. Byrne was appointed to the role to replace former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long after he was fired in November 2017.

Yurachek, nominated to the role by the SEC office, has served previously on the NCAA Football Competition Committee.

The oversight committee, established in 2015, is comprised of representatives from each divisional subgroup that sponsors football. The committee includes 15 voting members, with at least one representative from each FBS conference.

The oversight committee works with NCAA governance bodies to provide solutions to issues that affect the health and safety of football players. The committee maintains oversight of football for both the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision, and enhances the development of the sport by advancing recommendations related to regular-season and postseason football.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

UAPB loses at home

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-28) was held to five hits Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Tennessee-Martin at the Torii Hunter Sports Complex in Pine Bluff.

Nick Kreutzer scored in the fourth inning on Andrew Enwiya's triple, giving the Golden Lions a 1-0 lead, but the Skyhawks (15-20) scored all of their runs in the seventh inning. Kreutzer added a two-out solo home run in the eighth inning.

UALR's Funk earns Sun Belt honor

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior right-hander Aaron Funk was named Sun Belt Conference pitcher of the week Tuesday, marking a second consecutive week in which a Trojans pitcher has earned the honor.

Funk struck out eight Louisiana-Lafayette batters and limited the Ragin Cajuns to 4 hits and 4 walks over 7 scoreless innings in UALR's 4-3 win on Saturday night. Tuesday is the third time Funk has received the weekly honor in his career.

He follows fellow senior right-hander Hayden Arnold, who was named conference pitcher of the week on April 21.

-- Eli Lederman

SAU's McGee, OBU's Scaggs tabbed

Southern Arkansas University sophomore catcher Brett McGee was named the Great American Conference player of the week Tuesday, while Ouachita Baptist University senior Luke Scaggs was named pitcher of the week.

McGee hit .533 last week with 3 home runs, 2 doubles and 11 RBI as the Muleriders scored 10 or more runs in each of their four games.

Scaggs won his second consecutive start, limiting East Central (Okla.) to 2 hits and throwing 71/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory Saturday. He struck out a career-high seven batters in his longest career outing.

Hendrix freshman recognized

Hendrix College freshman outfielder Drake Herrera was named the Southern Athletic Association newcomer of the year on Tuesday and earned second-team all-conference honors.

Herrera, the only Hendrix player to start all 32 games this season, ranked second in the SAA with 17 stolen bases, fourth in the conference with 45 hits, tied for seventh with 7 doubles and 10th with a .346 batting average. He finished with 14 RBI, 21 runs scored, a .400 on-base percentage and a .415 slugging percentage.

BASKETBALL

Lowe commits to ASU

South Alabama transfer guard Devyn Lowe announced her commitment to the Arkansas State University women's program via Twitter on Tuesday.

The 5-7 guard from Woodstock, Ga. spent four seasons with the Red Wolves' conference foe, playing in three seasons after sitting out in 2017-18 due to injury. Lowe finished third in scoring for the Jaguars with 11 ppg last season, shooting 32.2% from the field.

UCA women add JUCO transfer

The University of Central Arkansas announced junior-college transfer Rita James as the third addition to its Class of 2021 on Tuesday.

James scored 6.2 points per game as a sophomore at Tallahassee Community College. The 5-5 guard shot 31.5% from the field and 78.8% from the free-throw line.

-- Eli Lederman

GOLF

UALR second, ASU sixth in El Dorado

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's team shot a 311 Tuesday to slip to second place in the Sun Belt Conference Championships at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, while Arkansas State University finished in fifth place with a 306, one stroke shy of advancing to match play.

Julien Sale had ASU's low round of the day, shooting an even-par 72 to surge into a tie for ninth place in the final individual standings with an 11-over 227 total. Luka Naglic shot a 2-over 74 on Tuesday and finished in a tie for fifth place at 8-over 224.

UALR's Anton Albers and Logan Pate both tied with Sale for ninth place individually. Albers shot a 6-over 78 on Tuesday, while Pate shot a 10-over 82.

Jolly ninth; UCA fifth

Nate Jolly shot a 4-over 76 on Tuesday and is in ninth place individually, helping to lead the University of Central Arkansas men's team to fifth place in the team standings after two rounds of the Southland Conference Championships at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney, Texas.

Jolly birdied the par-4 ninth hole, then added two more birdies on the back nine to stand at 5-over 149 for the tournament, which is eight shots off the lead.

UCA shot a 304 in Tuesday's second round for a 37-over 613 total, one shot behind Houston Baptist. Sam Houston State leads the team standings with a 7-over 583.

SOFTBALL

UCA beats Memphis in extras

The University of Central Arkansas rallied from a 3-0 deficit Tuesday to beat Memphis 4-3 in nine innings at Farris Field in Conway.

Cylla Hill went 2 for 4 for the Bears (28-17), including an RBI single in the fourth inning that started UCA's rally. Kaylyn Shepherd added an RBI single in the fifth, and Jenne Wildeman scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 3-3. Reagan Sperling scored the winning run in the ninth off Mary Kate Brown's sacrifice fly to center field.

Reliever Kayla Beaver (15-6) earned the victory in the circle after allowing 1 hit with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts in her 2 innings.

VOLLEYBALL

LR Central names new coach

Former Arkansas State University standout Markie Alberius was named Little Rock Central's new volleyball coach Tuesday.

Alberius was a three-time Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the year and was ASU's first two-time honorable mention All-American. She later served the Red Wolves as a graduate assistant and coached the Arkansas Juniors Storm club team.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services