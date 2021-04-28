Super Quiz: Sharp

An expert in cheating at cards.

What is this symbol -- # -- and where would you see it?

One who is highly proficient at shooting.

Provide an anagram for "sharp."

What is the name of the protagonist in "Vanity Fair"?

The Battle of Antietam is also known by this name.

What type of bird is called "sharp-tailed"?

What does King Lear describe as "sharper than a serpent's tooth"?