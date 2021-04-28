UAPB slowly progressed to uncover winning ways

Isaac Peppers knows what kind of mood permeated throughout the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff locker room whenever the the Golden Lions suffered losses during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Anger, hurt, disappointment and annoyance came to mind, but it didn’t matter what word was used to describe the emotions afterward. If the feeling had a negative connotation, it sufficed.

“It was tough,” said Peppers, now a junior. “It was an L, and those are always hard to accept. But sometimes, you’ve got to take some losses to win.” There’s a different type of vibe around UAPB’s J. Thomas May Field House these days, and Peppers believes there’s a simple explanation.

“We took those Ls,” he said, “but now we’re winning.” That winning cure has the Golden Lions on the brink of a Southwestern Athletic Conference spring football title. No. 25 UAPB (4-0) will face No. 22 Alabama A&M (4-0) in the conference championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. in a game televised by ESPN2.

The idea of winning a SWAC championship didn’t appear to be in the cards in 2018 when Peppers arrived on campus.

UAPB was coming off a 2-9 season in 2017 to cap a 9-35 mark in the five years (2013-17) since winning its last conference title. During that stretch, the Golden Lions went 4-31 in games decided by 10 points or more and 7-12 in one-score contests, including losses in four games by a total of 24 points in 2017.

In 2018 when Coach Doc Gamble was brought in as an assistant under Cedric Thomas, the Golden Lions again finished 2-9, with four defeats coming by seven points or fewer. But Gamble knew there was a plan in place to change UAPB’s losing ways.

“Winning is all I talk about around here, and in the process of learning how to win, you have to point things out … the good, the bad and the ugly,” he said. “They’ve got to see what winning looks like, you’ve got to visualize what winning looks like and pay attention to what winners do. The way you go about doing things has to be a winning process, and those are the things that we had to do in order to turn things around.” The Golden Lions experienced more winning in 2019 when they went 6-5 – their first winning record since 2012. UAPB wasn’t satisfied.

Yes, the Golden Lions finished above .500, but they lost back-to-back close games against Grambling State (39-33) and Jackson State (21-12).

That was evidence for the entire UAPB staff there was still work left to be done.

“For instance, we’ve got things around the building now of what champions look like,” Gamble said. “Then, we’ve got quotes around the building of what champions have done to be a champion. You’ve got to practice situational stuff, too. You can’t re-create or design everything in practice, but you’ve got to train and prepare for the unknown.

“So when it happens in games, it’s not something that they haven’t seen before. You’ve got to drill that in the guys’ heads because it’s all about preparation. That way, they understand how to handle things when it comes down to it. A plan here or there could determine whether or not you win or lose.” The Golden Lions haven’t experienced anything other than winning this season. UAPB has won three of its four games by less than seven points, with its 36-31 victory over Prairie View A&M clinching the West Division.

Peppers has done his part in transforming the atmosphere around the Golden Lions’ camp. After finishing sixth on the team in tackles with 51 as a sophomore in 2019, the 6-0, 203-pound linebacker is second this year with 27 stops, has a team-high 5.5 sacks and leads the league in forced fumbles with 3.

“It’s all about confidence,” he said. “We never doubted ourselves, even when we were losing. We knew what we needed to do, we just had to go out and do it. This year, I think I’ve done a decent job of setting my teammates up to make plays and put them in position so they can execute.

“We’ve got one game left, and we’ve got to bring it. Our mindset is to not go in thinking [Alabama A&M] is less than we are, but still go in confident that we can execute at a high level and beat them.” The last time the Golden Lions saw the Bulldogs, UAPB walked away with a 52-34 victory on the road in 2019. That game may have opened some eyes around the conference, but what the Golden Lions have done this season isn’t surprising to Gamble.

“Either you improve or somebody’s gonna pass you up,” he said. “That’s what we want to make sure we’re doing. And once you start learning and knowing how to win, that’s what you start doing all the time.”

SWAC Championship Game

NO. 22 ALABAMA A&M VS. NO. 25 ARK.-PINE BLUFF

WHEN 2 p.m. Central Saturday WHERE Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss.

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff; KARNAM, 920, Little Rock RECORDS UAPB 4-0, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama A&M 4-0, 3-0 INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/live TV ESPN2