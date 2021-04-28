U.S.-paid workers get $15 wage in Biden order

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Tuesday to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors, providing a pay bump to hundreds of thousands of workers.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWuXBZjcssw]

Biden administration officials said that the higher wages would lead to greater worker productivity, offsetting any additional costs to taxpayers.

"This executive order will promote economy and efficiency in federal contracting, providing value for taxpayers by enhancing worker productivity and generating higher-quality work by boosting workers' health, morale, and effort," the White House said in a statement.

The liberal Economic Policy Institute estimates that as many as 390,000 low-wage federal contractors would receive a raise, with roughly half of the beneficiaries being Black or Hispanic workers. There are an estimated 5 million contract workers in the federal government, according to a posting last year for the Brookings Institution by Paul Light, a public-policy professor at New York University.

The increase could be dramatic for workers who earn the current minimum of $10.95 an hour, which was set under an order that President Barack Obama signed in 2014. Those workers would receive a 37% pay bump, though the increase would be rolled out gradually, according to the terms of the order.

The White House said the workers would include cleaning professionals and maintenance workers, nursing assistants who care for veterans, cafeteria workers providing for the military and laborers who build and repair federal infrastructure.

All federal agencies would need to include the higher wage in new contract offerings by Jan. 30 of next year. By March 30, agencies would need to implement the higher wage into new contracts. The increase also would be in existing contracts that are extended.

The wage would be indexed to inflation, so it would automatically increase with each year to reflect changes in prices. The tipped minimum wage of $7.65 an hour for federal contractors would be replaced by the standard minimum by 2024.

The policy, which has been long expected by some progressive advocates close to the administration, is the latest attempt by Biden officials to advance policies they say will address economic inequality and strengthen the middle class.

"I believe no one should work full time and still live in poverty," Biden said in a Twitter post announcing the move.

The government requires that many employees of contractors be paid a prevailing wage -- essentially the going rate for an occupation in a particular place, as determined by the Labor Department.

But a recent report by the Government Accountability Office found that violations of government-mandated wage rates and benefits such as vacation pay were common among contractors, leading to hundreds of millions of dollars in withheld compensation for workers from 2014 to 2019.

The Biden administration has proposed increasing the enforcement budget for the Labor Department, which monitors whether contractors are in line with wage and benefit rules, by nearly 20%.

Progressives and worker advocates have been pushing the administration to find other ways to increase compensation for minimum-wage workers.

The president proposed raising the federal minimum wage for all workers to $15 an hour soon after his inauguration, but the proposal, which requires Congress to act, lost steam after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that it could not be passed through a budgetary process called reconciliation.

That meant it would need at least 60 votes to overcome a filibuster -- an impossibility without significant support from Republicans. Many Republicans have said that raising the minimum wage so high would make it harder for businesses to pay workers, an argument that has divided business groups and the labor community for decades.

Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour remains a major priority for many Democrats, who say it's a necessary update to a federal minimum wage -- $7.25 an hour -- that hasn't been increased in more than 10 years.

"While it's a huge step for the federal government to show an example, we need to actually deliver results," said Larry Cohen, chairman of Our Revolution, a Bernie Sanders-aligned political group. "This would be a big result for federal contractors, but there are many millions more that are obviously not covered, and we shouldn't give up on them either, and we should use the budget process because otherwise there's no chance of raising the minimum wage in the Senate."

Two years ago, the House of Representatives passed a bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, but the legislation has faced long odds in the Senate.

An expanded child tax credit in the stimulus package championed by the administration this year is expected to reduce child poverty by nearly half, though it expires at the end of this year.

Several cities have minimum wages of at least $15 an hour, and several states have laws that will raise their minimum wage to at least that level in the coming years. There is so far little evidence on how a $15 minimum wage affects employment in lower-cost areas of such states.

Senior administration officials briefed on the plan said they did not believe that the change would cost jobs, citing an analysis by the president's Council of Economic Advisers. Rather, the administration officials said they believed it would increase worker productivity and lower other costs involved in supervising and training workers.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press; by Eli Rosenberg and Tyler Pager of The Washington Post; and by Noam Scheiber of The New York Times.