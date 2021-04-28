Woman's body found in river ID'd

State police have confirmed the identity of the woman whose body was found inside a vehicle in the St. Francis River on Thursday, the agency said.

Special agents with state police have received confirmation from the state medical examiner that the identity of the woman recovered was Kaniya Latrice Weddle, 30, of Little Rock, spokesman Bill Sadler said.

The woman's body was recovered from the river at the W.G. Huxtable Pumping Plant located off Arkansas 121, about 18 miles north of Helena-West Helena, according to a state police news release

Lee County Coroner Robert Kennedy said the ID found with the woman belonged to Weddle, and the vehicle she was found in matched the description of the car she was last seen driving.

Sadler said the woman's condition did not leave any evidence of a cause of death, and the state police were waiting on a report from the Arkansas State Medical Examiner to confirm the cause of death.