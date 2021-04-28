Workers to be remembered today

The Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing at Little Rock will conduct the Arkansas Workers' Memorial Ceremony virtually at 10 a.m. today, according to a news release.

Presenters will include Clark Thomas, OSHA consultation project manager, division of labor, who is also a Jefferson County pastor.

Thomas, whose daughter died from covid-19, will encourage people to get the vaccine, he said.

The Workers' Memorial Presentation will be made by Kia McCullough, Arkansas Area Director of OSHA. The Impact of Death at the Workplace will be presented by Mike Clowers, vice president, Corporate Chaplains of America, according to the agenda.

To join Zoom meeting, participants may visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84496138229?pwd=N jBRdUpCNDAwekUzcHpQUEM1bXg2dz09, use meeting ID: 844 9613 8229 and passcode: 198437. To find a local number to call, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kejAIfSep9.

Art League to meet in person Sunday

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its first in-person meeting and art demonstration since the start of the covid-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday in rooms A & B at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Jason Duren from United Way of Southeast Arkansas will lead the program, according to a news release.

After months of virtual programming, Art League President Claudia Spainhour said, "We are just excited to finally get to meet in person."

The league will implement safety measures for its members and visitors. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. Refreshments won't be served.

Space is limited to 40 people.

First Trinity plans community events

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food and hold a covid-19 vaccine clinic, according to a news release.

• May 5 -- Food distribution: In partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank, First Trinity will sponsor a communitywide food distribution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5. Food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to wear masks during this event. Details: First Trinity office, (870) 534-2873.

• May 8 -- Covid-19 vaccination clinic: First Trinity will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. Vaccines will be administered by ExpressRX Pharmacy. Anyone 16 years or older may register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment.

Pandemic prevents memorial meeting

Due to the covid-19 concerns, the Grapevine Cemetery Association won't have the Memorial 2021 public meeting this year.

"In the spirit of the memorial, the association will still decorate our cemetery and remember our loved ones and how they shaped our lives and families," according to a news release.

Members encouraged to put the decorations on the graves by May 16 -- and perhaps do this as a family event.

The association looks forward to the future of being able to resume the traditional memorial activities.

Grapevine Cemetery Association is a registered tax-exempt organization and donations are tax deductible. People may send offerings or donations to 9310 Grant 14, Pine Bluff, AR, 71603.

Details: Roger Taylor, president, Grapevine Cemetery Board of Directors, (870) 917-7169.