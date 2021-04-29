The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 28, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-20-341. Jamar Conic v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Dismissed with prejudice in part; reversed and remanded in part for resentencing. Virden, Whiteaker, and Hixson, JJ., agree. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., dissent.

CV-19-949. EBF Partners, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company d/b/a Everest Business Funding v. Letha's Pies, LLC, an Arkansas Limited Liability Company; Rhonda Glenn, an Individual; Timothy Glenn, an Individual; John Does 1–10; and John Does 11–20, from Washington County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Hixson and Brown,

JJ., agree.

CV-20-163. Jim R. Nash v. John Nash, Jr., and Pam Glover Nash, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Reversed and remanded. Virden, Gladwin, Whiteaker, and Hixson, JJ., agree. Brown, J., dissents.

CV-20-678. Misty Clark v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-20-392. Carlton Farris v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-328. Phillip Lewis; Phillip Lewis Engineering, Inc.; and ODS Enterprises, LLC v. Dr. Whitney Goodwin and Gayle Goodwin, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Appeal dismissed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-482. Laramie Ashley v. Jacob K. Ashley, from Franklin County Circuit Court, Southern District. Dismissed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-20-667. Frances Perry v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-113. Brandon Mounce and Unique Guttering & Insulation, LLC v. Jeronimo Insulating, LLC, d/b/a G&S Insulating, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-20-325. James D. Merica and Merica Enterprises, LLC v. S&S Home Improvements, Inc., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-329. Al M. Williams v. Erma Jean Davis; The Estate of Earlee Walker; and Ricco Walker, Administrator of the Estate of Earlee Walker, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-638. Kacie Scott v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children,

from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-20-319. Robert Ballard v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded for an award of benefits. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-281. Kevin Baltz v. Bradley Baltz, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-552. Shawn C. Sivils v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-200. Maci Lynn Dickson v. Isaac Franklin Cook, from Benton County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.