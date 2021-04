Fort Smith, 1908: "Please save an order for me," was the plea of a salesman for the Morris-Morton Drug Co., sent to Dr's Harris & Harris in the Indian Territory (Oklahoma). The five-story building of the drug wholesaler was at South Second Street and Rogers Avenue. The building has been gone for decades, the land now part of the national historic site.

