ASU picks three finalists in search for nursing dean

Arkansas State University has named three finalists for dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions.

They are:

• Hal Strough of Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He is the university's associate dean of the College of Health Care Sciences since 2016.

• Shawn Drake of Arkansas State University. Drake is a full professor and department chairwoman of the physical therapy department. She is also assistant dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions.

• Scott Gordon of Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga. After becoming associate dean of the university's health and human services college and professor at Kennesaw State in 2017, he spent nearly a year as interim dean.

Each candidate will make a public presentation open to the campus community, with sessions held in the Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences building. Strough is up first, with his presentation scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today in Room 202. Drake will make her presentation at 3:30 p.m. Monday, also in Room 202, followed by Gordon at 11:30 a.m. May 7 in Room 112.

The current resumes of the candidates are available at AState.edu/CoNHPDeanSearch.