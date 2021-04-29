At The Post

WEDNESDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,000

WEDNESDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $124,730

WEDNESDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,069,234

WEDNESDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,193,964

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Pimlico, 11:40 a.m.; Churchill Downs, 11:45 a.m.; Belmont Park, noon; Gulfstream Park, noon; Golden Gate, 3:20 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S STARS

Three jockeys won multiple races Wednesday.

Samuel Camacho Jr. got things going in the first race, winning aboard Stone Secret ($4.40, $3, $2.10), who covered 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 12.23 seconds. Camacho then won the sixth race aboard Rockthepulpit ($20.40, $8.40, $4.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.06. Both horses are owned by Tony Rengsdorf.

David Cabrera won two races, starting with the third race aboard Shes Got It ($3.20, $2.20, $2.20), covering 51/2 furlongs in 1:05.05. He also won the seventh race aboard Sianara ($7.20, $4.20, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.90.

Luis Quinonez and owner Ernie Wick II teamed up for two victories, starting in the fifth race with Nisi Prius ($12.40, $6, $5.40), who ran 6 furlongs in 1:11.27. They paired up again to win the eighth race with Kaboom Baby ($27.60, $6.20, $4.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.47.

COHEN LOOKING TO DERBY

For jockey David Cohen, winning Saturday's second race at Oaklawn was a sign of things to come.

After Cohen rode Canadian Ginger to victory, trainer Robertino Diodoro got a call from Churchill Downs officials that Get Her Number had been removed from Kentucky Derby consideration. That moved Keepmeinmind into the projected 20-horse field, meaning Cohen and Diodoro will both make their Derby debuts Saturday.

Cohen also won the fifth race aboard Greeley and Ben, the ninth aboard American Dubai and the 11th race aboard Livingmybestlife.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department.