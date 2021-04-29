Badders named new 'Voice of the Naturals'

Nicholas Badders has been hired as the radio broadcaster for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, also announced all audio broadcasts will be moved to www.naturals.com and the First Pitch mobile app this season.

Badders has recently served as the lead play-by-play voice of the Australian Baseball League's Melbourne Aces. Previously, he has spent seasons with the Elizabethton Twins, the former Advanced Rookie Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and the Sonoma Stompers of the Independent Pacific Association. While attending Arizona State, Badders served as the voice of Sun Devil women's soccer and women's ice hockey, while also calling Arizona State basketball, baseball, softball, and men's ice hockey.

Badders will be on the call for each of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 60 home games this year and fans can stream each of those games on www.nwanaturals.com or on their mobile First Pitch app. The Naturals will also make each road game available to fans; however, it will be the call of the respective home team's broadcaster as the Naturals broadcaster will not be traveling this year.