Bathhouse to reopen in Hot Springs

The historic Fordyce Bathhouse Museum and Visitor Center will reopen Tuesday, the Hot Springs National Park announced Tuesday.

The Fordyce in downtown Hot Springs has been closed since the pandemic began last year, although national park staffers have presented an information and orientation session on the front porch during that time. Those porch sessions will continue until the reopening.

The interior of the museum and visitor center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The maximum number of people in the Fordyce Bathhouse at one time will be limited to 100. Face coverings will be required inside all federal buildings, including the Fordyce Visitor Center and federally owned buildings operated by partners, which include the bathhouses along Bathhouse Row, according to the park announcement.