Bentonville gunfire leaves man dead

BENTONVILLE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday night, according to a news release.

City police and emergency medical service personnel were notified a little after 10 p.m. of an injured man lying in the road in the 300 block of NW Fifth Street, according to a news release from police.

The man had a gunshot wound in his upper torso, according to the release. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville where he died.

Initial reports indicated the shooter fled before police arrived, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation, but preliminary findings indicate it was an isolated incident between individuals who knew one another, according to the release.