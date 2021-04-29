Bentonville murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

BENTONVILLE -- A man was arrested Thursday in Mississippi in connection with the killing of a Bentonville man Tuesday, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

Zachary Avans, 22, is in custody in Mississippi in connection with capital murder and aggravated residential burglary. The U.S. Marshals Service located Avans, and he will remain in Mississippi pending extradition back to Arkansas, according to the release. It did not say where in Mississippi he is being held.

His arrest is in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Byron Keith Blackmon, according to the release.

Bentonville police received a call at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday concerning an injured man lying in the road in the 300 block of N.W. Fifth St., according to the release.

The caller said Blackmon had a gunshot wound to the upper torso, and initial reports indicated Avans fled the scene prior to Blackmon being discovered in the road, according to the release.

Blackmon was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville where he died of his injuries.