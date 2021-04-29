Black jockey finds rare spot in Derby

Long before Kendrick Carmouche started riding horses growing up in Louisiana, Black jockeys were synonymous with the sport.

Black jockeys were atop 13 of the 15 horses in the first Kentucky Derby in 1875 and won 15 of the first 28 editions of the race. Everything has changed since: Carmouche on Saturday will be the first Black jockey in the Kentucky Derby since 2013.

Carmouche is one of the few remaining Black jockeys in the U.S. Much like Marlon St. Julien in 2000, Patrick Husbands in 2006 and Kevin Krigger in 2013, his presence in horse racing's biggest event is a reminder of how the industry marginalized Black jockeys to the point they all but disappeared from the sport.

"As a Black rider getting to the Kentucky Derby, I hope it inspires a lot of people because my road wasn't easy to get there and I never quit," Carmouche said. "What I've been wanting all my career is to inspire people and make people know that it's not about color."

Carmouche is a success story in his own right. He is the son of a jockey who has won more than 3,400 races and earned $118 million since beginning to ride professionally in 2000. He came back from a broken leg three years ago and set himself up for his first Kentucky Derby mount by riding 72-1 long shot Bourbonic to victory in the Wood Memorial on April 3.

He's also a rarity in a sport now dominated by jockeys from Latin America.

Chris Goodlett, a historian at the Kentucky Derby Museum, cited a combination of Jim Crow laws and segregation in the U.S., intimidation by white riders and decisions by racing officials, owners and trainers for the decline of Black jockeys in the early 20th century.

Husbands was well aware of his place in history when he rode Seaside Retreat in the 2006 Derby, and he feels a connection to Carmouche this year because "the stepping stone that he's doing for his culture is the same stuff I was trying to do for my culture."

Knowing the history of Black jockeys, Husbands is inspired by Carmouche's journey.

"When I saw the interview with him two years ago, it bring water to my eyes in terms of how his wife is white, he's Black and he's a little bit scared for his kids on his streets," Husbands said.

"From my perspective, if I win this race, man, it would touch a lot of people," Carmouche said. "A lot of people will be crying ... happy tears."

FILE - Jockey Patrick Husbands aboard Sealy Hill, right, wins by a neck against Panty Raid ridden by Edgar Prado, in the Bourbonette Breeders' Cup horse race at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky., in this Saturday, March 24, 2007, file photo. Husbands, who is from Barbados, rode Seaside Retreat in the 2006 Kentucky Derby. Kendrick Carmouche, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, will be the first Black Jockey in the Kentucky Derby since 2013 and just the fourth in the past century. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)