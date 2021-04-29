Case involving arbitration sent back for more work

LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday reversed and sent back to a lower court a case from Washington County involving a dispute over fried pies.

The court said Circuit Judge Beth Bryan erred when she didn't order arbitration in a lawsuit between EBF Partners, doing business as Everest Business Funding, and Letha's Pies, which makes frozen fried pies to sell to restaurants.

The lawsuit started as a class action claiming EBF violated state securities laws in their purchasing contracts with various small businesses.

Arbitration is a private process where disputing parties agree that one or several individuals can make a decision about the dispute after receiving evidence and hearing arguments rather than going to court and having a judge decide.

Bryan ruled an arbitration agreement was invalid because both sides weren't obligated to participate in arbitration under their contract.

EBF argued the arbitration agreement could be "activated" by either party, and once either party requests arbitration, the other is bound to participate.

Letha's responded that only Letha's had to opt out of arbitration because EBF had already opted out by the terms of the agreement. Letha's argued under the provisions in the contract, it's limited to arbitration to resolve disputes, but EBF is not.

Justices said the main issue is whether the agreement fails for lack of a mutual obligation to arbitrate.

"We hold that it does not. The circuit court found that the agreement was not mutual because EBF could pursue judicial remedies while Letha's could not," justices wrote in their opinion. "The court erred."