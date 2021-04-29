Celebrate 501 Day with events, deals in Central Arkansas

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

501 Day is a new holiday on May 1 to celebrate all that Central Arkansas and cities in the 501 area code have to offer.

As part of the festivities, numerous organizations and businesses are offering events, deals and discounts. Here are just some of the many offerings for 501 Day. All are on May 1 unless otherwise noted.

A full list can be found on 501 Day’s website.

Events

Public Art 5.01K

Around Little Rock.

This walk/jog will take visitors past murals and other art in the city. People can sign up here and then download the RaceJoy app for the route plus audio descriptions of the pieces.

501 Fest in SOMA

1301 Main St., Little Rock.

Check out live music and vendors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the SOMA district.

Little Rock Zoo

1 Zoo Drive, Little Rock.

The Little Rock Zoo will feature live music at the Elephant Stage from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The zoo will have a lunch special of hot dog, chips, and a drink for $5.01.

CALS Rock It! Lab Preview

Cox Building at 120 River Market Ave., Little Rock.

The Rock It! Lab provides resources and services to assist entrepreneurs. The public can preview the new space for the lab, as well as shop from local vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Funland in Burns Park

25 Funland Drive, North Little Rock.

Funland is offering discounted meal combos for $5.01 as well as an unlimited ride pass for $5.01, normally $12.

Ballet Arkansas Live at the Argenta Plaza

510 Main Street, North Little Rock.

Ballet Arkansas will perform and offer recreation classes for people of all ages and abilities. Go here for the schedule and details.

501 Block Party with the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce

Main Street, Bryant.

Enjoy live music, vendor booths, food trucks, yard games, inflatables from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., plus a fly over at 5:01 p.m.

Toad Suck Daze Airplane Parade

Downtown Conway.

Just ahead of 501 Day, stake out a spot downtown Friday evening to see the airplane parade, starting at 4 p.m. at the Conway Airport.

St. Joseph Center

6800 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock.

Visitors can check out the farm animals and grounds, and enjoy deals including $5.01 off all purchases over $25 from the farm stand, special merchandise for $5.01 and lunches off the grill for $5.01. An outdoor yoga class will also be offered, with a suggested donation $5.01.

Deals

The Boil Seafood Truck

601 W. 4th St., North Little Rock.

The Boil Seafood Truck will have several $5.01 deals, including one pound of crawfish and egg.

Just Ice Cream

115 N. Market St., Benton.

Just Ice Cream will be offering special menu items for $5.01 and donating 10% of all sales on May 1 to Safe Haven.

Community Bakery

1200 Main St. and 270 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock.

Community Bakery will be selling its signature breakfast sandwiches with a regular cup of coffee for $5.01 plus tax. Breakfast items are served all day.

Esse Purse Museum

1510 Main St., Little Rock.

The Esse Purse Museum is offering $5.01 admissions.

Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum

120 Riverfront Park Drive, North Little Rock.

The Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum is offering tours of the USS Razorback and the Hoga tugboat for $5.01.

Rock Town River Outfitters

400 President Clinton Ave. Suite A, Little Rock.

Rock Town River Outfitters is offering a 15% discount on kayak and bicycle rentals.

Smith’s Lakefront Cabins

212 Harmony Hill Cove, Hot Springs.

Smiths Lakefront Cabins is offering a discount of $5.01 per night May 1-15 and asks customers to mention 501 Day when booking a stay.

Cabins are equipped with paddle boats and a fire pit.