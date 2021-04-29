Marriage Licenses

Kassandra Wright, 26, and Joseph Dillon, 27, both of Ward.

Rebecca Hendon, 26, and Rodney Kimmer, 30, both of Little Rock.

Nakia Akins, 29, and Charles Williamson, 26, both of Little Rock.

Noah Stewart, 22, and Victoria Gilliam, 24, both of Sherwood.

Johnnie Riles, 44, of Shreveport, La., and Deborah Scott, 32, of Texarkana, Texas.

Nicholas Russenberger, 25, and Shelby Margis, 25, both of Maumelle.

Everett Ditto, 20, and Breana Potter, 19, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1247 Carlos Gutierrez v. Laura Martinez.

21-1248 Kaetlynn Melton v. Michael Melton.

21-1249 Abbie Forsberg v. Benjamin DeJesus.

21-1250 Kim Wilburn v. Benjamin Wilburn, Sr.

21-1251 Nathaniel Kibble v. Keaii Kibble.

21-1253 Ginger Hardesty v. Thomas Hardesty.

21-1254 Linda Bone v. James Bone.

21-1256 Trisha Wiley v. Tony Wiley.

21-1257 Elizabeth Davenport v. Lee Davenport.

21-1262 Valerie Rasul v. Mikal Rasul.

GRANTED

20-2098 Marquita Baker v. Troy Hill.

21-256 Angela Means v. Theodore Means.

21-400 Luvena Benson v. Clifton Benson.

21-561 Kimberly Williams v. Demetress Williams, Sr.

21-795 Raymond Birkhead v. Robin Birkhead.