Harper hit in face, leaves game in Phillies' victory

ST. LOUIS -- Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup and drove in the go-ahead run, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 Wednesday night after Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a pitch.

Harper left the game in the sixth inning after getting hit in his left cheek on a 96.9 mph fastball from left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera (0-1).

Harper posted a video on Instagram that said: "Everything came back good. The face is still there. See ya soon."

The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut near the side of his nose.

"He went to the hospital to get a CT scan. We're awaiting the news. We just pray that everything is OK there. We hope there's no fractures," Phillies Manager Joe Girardi said. "He was bleeding. He's a tough character. Say a prayer."

Matt Joyce came in to run for Harper, who is in the third year of a $330 million, 13-year deal.

Cabrera hit the next batter, Didi Gregorius, with a 94 mph fastball. Girardi came out of the dugout to complain to plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected.

"I've been hit in the face, broke my nose. It's scary," Girardi said. "I don't think he did it on purpose. I'm not saying that. But for the protection of the players, he has to go."

Cabrera, through translator Antonio Mujica, expressed remorse for his pitching.

"I'm very sorry for Bryce Harper," Cabrera said. "I want to again to apologize to all of the action that happened, especially to Harper. I really wish him the best and I hope he has a speedy recovery. The game got away from me. I'm really sorry for everything that happened. It was not intentional."

DODGERS 8, REDS 0 Clayton Kershaw yielded four hits over seven innings, Justin Turner homered and Los Angeles ended its three-game losing streak with a victory over Cincinnati.

MARLINS 6, BREWERS 2 Jesus Aguilar homered for the fifth time in six games as Miami beat Milwaukee.

BRAVES 10, CUBS 0 Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning as Atlanta went deep five times to beat Chicago.

PADRES 12, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Manny Machado tripled and drove in three runs as San Diego defeated Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 10, INDIANS 2 Byron Buxton homered on the second pitch from Logan Allen (1-4) and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver homered twice and Minnesota connected six times against Cleveland to end a four-game skid.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 0 Domingo German (2-2) won his second consecutive start for New York after allowing three hits in seven innings to beat Baltimore.

RAYS 2, ATHLETICS 0 Tyler Glasnow (3-1) struck out 10 and gave up 5 hits in 7 innings, dealing Oakland its third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.

ANGELS 4, RANGERS 3 Rookie Chris Rodriguez pitched 31/3 shutout innings in the win for Los Angeles over Texas, and Anthony Rendon and Jose Iglesias hit two-run singles in the first off Dane Dunning (1-1).

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 5 Pinch-hitter Jason Castro drew a bases-loaded walk to put Houston in front during a four-run eighth inning, and the Astros rallied to beat Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 8, BLUE JAYS 2 Erick Fedde (2-2) allowed 1 run and 2 hits in 6 innings, and Josh Harrison hit a three-run home run as Washington won in George Springer's Toronto debut.

RED SOX 1, METS 0 Christian Vazquez hit an early RBI double for Boston, producing the only run required to beat Jacob deGrom (2-2) and New York.

ROYALS 9, PIRATES 6 Jorge Soler had 2 doubles among his 3 hits and drove in 3 runs as Kansas City beat Pittsburgh.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 6, Milwaukee 2

LA Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

Colorado at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

NY Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0

LA Angels 4, Texas 3

Houston 7, Seattle 5

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

Boston 1, NY Mets 0

Washington 8, Toronto 2

Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) steals second base as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux catches a high throw from home plate during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) is tagged out at third base by Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner on a steal attempt during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)