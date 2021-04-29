Hate-crime case filed in jogger's slaying

The U.S. Justice Department filed federal hate-crimes charges Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, charging a father and son who armed themselves, chased and fatally shot the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their Georgia neighborhood.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, were charged along with a third man, William "Roddie" Bryan, with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels also are charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, by three close-range shotgun blasts after the McMichaels pursued him in a pickup truck as he was running through their neighborhood. Arbery had been dead for more than two months when a cellphone video of the shooting was leaked online.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case and swiftly arrested Travis McMichael, who reportedly fired the shots, his father, and Bryan, a neighbor who joined the pursuit and took the video. The three men remain jailed on state murder charges.

The Justice Department alleges that the men "used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery's right to use a public street because of his race."

The McMichaels' lawyers have said they pursued Arbery, suspecting he was a burglar and that Travis McMichael shot Arbery while fearing for his life as they grappled over a shotgun.

Call for 'execution' earns U.S. conviction

NEW YORK -- A social media agitator was convicted Wednesday on federal charges of threatening to kill members of Congress in a verdict that rejected his claims it was harmless rhetoric.

A jury found Brendan Hunt guilty at the close of a weeklong trial in federal court in Brooklyn.

The verdict was reached in a case where prosecutors linked Hunt to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 for his brand of extremism. He wasn't there, but admitted posting videos and other materials expressing support for the violent mob.

Hunt -- a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and an analyst for the New York court system -- had pleaded innocent to charges alleging, in part, that he called for the "public execution" of Democratic U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. Prosecutors say it was part of a monthlong online campaign to urge violence against members of Congress that culminated with a Jan. 8 video titled: "Kill your senators. Slaughter them all."

Hunt, 37, did not deny creating the posts, saying he never thought they would be taken seriously.

"I wrote a lot of things I didn't mean," Hunt said, calling himself "immature" and "very irresponsible."

State's religious waiver on shots to end

Connecticut no longer will allow a religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools, colleges and day care facilities, becoming the sixth state to end that policy.

The legislation was signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Ned Lamont, hours after the Democrat-controlled Senate passed the bill late Tuesday. More than 2,000 opponents had rallied outside the state Capitol building, arguing the legislation unfairly infringes on their religious liberties and parental rights.

Under Connecticut's new law, which applies to public and private schools, higher education, day care and child care centers, any students in kindergarten and older with an existing religious exemption will be grandfathered. Also, the state's medical exemption will remain in place.

Two groups opposing the legislation -- We The Patriots USA Inc. and The CT Freedom Alliance LLC -- said they plan to file state and federal lawsuits seeking to overturn the new law, which will take effect with the 2022-23 school year.

The other states that have ended religious exemptions for vaccinations are California, New York, West Virginia, Mississippi and Maine, according to proponents.

Ruling favors posting of gun blueprints

SAN FRANCISCO -- Plans for 3-D-printed, self-assembled "ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

A divided panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco reinstated a Trump administration order that permitted removal of the guns from the State Department's Munitions List. Listed weapons need State Department approval for export.

California, 21 other states and the District of Columbia sued and a federal judge in Seattle issued an injunction last year, saying that posting the designs without restrictions could put unregistered weapons into the hands of terrorists.

In overturning the injunction, the appellate panel found 2-1 that a 1989 federal law prohibits courts from overruling the State Department's decision to add or remove a weapon from the Munitions List, the Chronicle reported.

Ghost-gun parts can be purchased online or 3-D printed from blueprints and the weapons put together at home. Such weapons generally lack serial numbers.