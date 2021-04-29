Sections
Help sought to find laundromat thieves

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:44 a.m.
Two people are shown inside a Redfield business where a coin machine was broken into April 14. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying the possible suspects. (Special to The Commercial)

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying the people responsible for breaking or entering and theft from a coin machine April 14.

The theft occurred at a coin laundry at 1003 River Road at Redfield. Two women were seen driving a white Dodge Avenger, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Sandra Harper at the criminal investigation division at (870) 541-5496 or the nonemergency dispatch number (870) 541-5300.

Information and tips can also be provided anonymously by email at tips@jeffcoso.org. The caller's anonymity is guaranteed, according to the news release.

