Help sought to find laundromat thieves

The Jefferson County sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying the people responsible for breaking or entering and theft from a coin machine April 14.

The theft occurred at a coin laundry at 1003 River Road at Redfield. Two women were seen driving a white Dodge Avenger, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Sandra Harper at the criminal investigation division at (870) 541-5496 or the nonemergency dispatch number (870) 541-5300.

Information and tips can also be provided anonymously by email at tips@jeffcoso.org. The caller's anonymity is guaranteed, according to the news release.