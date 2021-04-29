• Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County, Texas, tweeted that deputies wrangled an escaped cow that had wandered onto a Houston interstate during the morning commute, followed a few hours later by state wildlife officers capturing an alligator that parked itself on a busy bridge in Baytown.

• Varita Quincy, 35, of Snellville, Ga., a military contractor who pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal property, including generators, a truck and other items worth more than $150,000 from an installation in Kandahar, Afghanistan, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Sandijs Dreimanis, 18, accused of causing the evacuation of a college in West Sussex, England, by firing a blank gun and carrying a knife on campus before being tackled by a teacher and support staff members, faces assault and other charges, British police said.

• Mike Roper, police chief of Bessemer, Ala., said a minor has been arrested in the 2020 shooting death of a Mississippi man who disappeared after he set up a meeting to buy a used mobile phone and whose body was later found in an abandoned house.

• Demetrius McGhee, 26, of Clayton, Ala., faces capital-murder charges in the deaths of a Georgia woman and two children whose bodies were found in a car that was partially submerged in Lake Eufaula near the Alabama-Georgia line, investigators said.

• Don Woods, 59, a New Orleans man accused of using a machete to hack a man to death during a fight that was recorded on security video, was arrested when he reported for work at a country club in Metairie, police said.

• Carlos Rodriguez, port director for a cargo facility in Pharr, Texas, said U.S. customs agents using X-ray equipment to inspect shipments discovered 217 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a truckload of cucumber pickles sent north from Mexico.

• Zoni Hicks of Breckenridge, Texas, said she returned home from grocery shopping to find her 70-year-old husband, Thomas, screaming and his head and back covered by a swarm of bees that attacked as he mowed the lawn, resulting in his death from cardiac arrest because of the stings.

• Thelma Sutcliffe of Omaha, Neb., who at 114 holds the title of America's oldest living person, says that what she wants most is an end to pandemic restrictions so she can eat whenever she wants with her friend, Luella "Lou" Mason.