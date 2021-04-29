Arkansas Democrat-Gazette NFL 1st-round mock draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

COMMENT Easiest No. 1 selection since Andrew Luck with the Colts in 2012.

2. New York Jets

QB Zach Wilson, BYU

COMMENT The Jets will attempt to stabilize the QB position. Again.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)

QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

COMMENT The 2019 Walter Payton Award winner will have an opportunity to sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo before taking the reins, maybe before the end of the 2021 season.

4. Atlanta Falcons

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

COMMENT Matt Ryan isn't done yet, so expect the Falcons to take Pitts, who is a first-down machine.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

COMMENT An LSU reunion comes to pass in Ohio with Chase teaming up again with last year's No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia)

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

COMMENT The Dolphins' brass gives Tua Tagovailoa a familiar weapon in the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner.

7. Detroit Lions

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

COMMENT The Lions' receivers don't scare anyone. Adding Waddle will give the group a boost.

8. Carolina Panthers

OL Penei Sewell, Oregon

COMMENT This could be a trade-down situation for the Panthers, but if they don't, grabbing the dominant Sewell isn't a bad option.

9. Denver Broncos

OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

COMMENT The Broncos go up front here, though quarterback is a possibility even with the acquisition of Teddy Bridgewater.

10. Dallas Cowboys

CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

COMMENT Surtain would be an improvement for a defense that allowed 29.6 points per game a year ago.

11. New York Giants

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

COMMENT The Nittany Lions' star can provide versatility at linebacker or edge rusher.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami)

CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

COMMENT The son of former Saints WR Joe Horn is the big and physical cornerback Philadelphia desperately needs.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, Southern Cal

COMMENT Protecting Justin Herbert is a must for the Chargers. They'll grab a local product in Vera-Tucker, who can play guard or tackle.

14. Minnesota Vikings

DE Kwity Paye, Michigan

COMMENT The Vikings land one of the draft's top rushers in Paye, who had 61/2 sacks in 2019.

15. New England Patriots

QB Mac Jones, Alabama

COMMENT Jones, who has been projected to go as high as No. 3, will have the opportunity to sit behind Cam Newton for a year.

16. Arizona Cardinals

OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

COMMENT Kyler Murray may want a wide receiver, but he'll appreciate being protected, too.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

COMMENT The Raiders need playmakers on defense. The former Notre Dame stalwart fits that bill.

18. Miami Dolphins

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

COMMENT Phillips stays in south Florida and plays in the same stadium that his college team does.

19. Washington Football Team

WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

COMMENT The Washington receivers get better with the versatile Toney, who can play in the slot or on the outside.

20. Chicago Bears

QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

COMMENT There's a chance the Bears move up to get Fields if the price is right. The former Ohio State signal-caller brings flash and a winning pedigree to the Windy City.

21. Indianapolis Colts

OL Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

COMMENT The Colts plug Jenkins into left tackle, where Anthony Castonzo resided before retiring in the offseason.

22. Tennessee Titans

CB Greg Newsome, Northwestern

COMMENT Newsome provides depth at cornerback for the defending AFC South champions.

23. New York Jets (from Seattle)

CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

COMMENT There's concerns about Farley's back, but the Jets use their second first-round pick to help solidify their secondary.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

COMMENT Harris comes in and becomes the best running back the Steelers have had since Le'Veon Bell.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams)

DT Christian Barmore, Alabama

COMMENT The Jaguars got their quarterback earlier in the draft. Now they attempt to build their defense and start with the former Alabama lineman.

26. Cleveland Browns

DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

COMMENT Onwuzurike, an all-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2019, is quick off the snap and can be a force from Day One with the resurgent Browns.

27. Baltimore Ravens

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

COMMENT The Ravens have tried to improve their receivers this offseason. They'll pick up Bateman, one of the Big Ten's most explosive players.

28. New Orleans Saints

LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

COMMENT Davis is a tackling machine, leading Kentucky last season with 102 stops.

29. Green Bay Packers

WR Elijah Moore, Mississippi

COMMENT The Packers finally draft a wide receiver in the first round for Aaron Rodgers.

30. Buffalo Bills

RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

COMMENT A three-time all-ACC first-team selection, Etienne becomes the Bills' starting running back to start the season.

31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)

OL Landon Dickerson, Alabama

COMMENT If it weren't for injuries, Dickerson could have been a top-15 pick. The Ravens will take on the risk here and bet on a player that has played at every position on the line.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

COMMENT The defending Super Bowl champions are drafting for depth with Rousseau, who can develop for a year before becoming a bigger presence in 2022.