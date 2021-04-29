Josh Duggar arrested on federal charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- Joshua Duggar was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals and was in the Washington County jail without bond.

Duggar, 33, of 5292 N. Graham Road in Springdale, is being held at the jail for federal court.

Charles Robbins, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office, said he couldn't release details of Duggar's arrest. He said a news release would be issued today.

Charges hadn't been filed against Duggar in federal court as of late Thursday afternoon.

In November 2019, reports surfaced federal authorities served a search warrant at the address of a used car dealership, Wholesale Motorcars, run by Duggar.

Federal Homeland Security Investigations didn't deny sending agents to the address but said further inquiries should go to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

The office of then-U.S. Attorney Duane "Dak" Kees had no comment about what the purpose of the agents' visit was, whether it was about the owner, an employee or a customer.

The Duggar family released a statement saying, "As to any investigation being conducted, to our knowledge, no member of our family is a target of any investigation of any kind by any local, state, or federal agency. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support received from our friends and fans."

Duggar resigned in May 2015 as a lobbyist for the conservative Family Research Council the same day In Touch magazine reported he improperly touched young girls at his family's home in 2002 and 2003. The television show about his parents' home life, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled soon thereafter. Another show, Counting On, staring some of his older siblings, was still airing last fall, the last episode aired Sept. 22 on TLC. So far, TLC hasn't announced whether it has renewed Counting On for another season.

Jim Bob Duggar, the patriarch of the family, served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 through 2002.