Judge cites inquiry, says no to releasing N.C. video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- A judge refused Wednesday to release body camera video showing North Carolina deputies shooting and killing a Black man, ruling that making the video public at this stage could jeopardize the investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s death.

However, the judge did order authorities to allow Brown's family to privately view five videos from body cameras and one from a dashboard camera within 10 days, with some portions blurred or redacted. Family members had previously been allowed to view only a 20-second clip from a single body camera.

Judge Jeffery Foster said he believed the videos contained information that could harm the ongoing investigation or threaten the safety of people seen in the footage.

He said the video must remain out of public view for at least 30 days, but he would consider releasing it after that point it if investigations are complete.

"The release at this time would create a serious threat to the fair, impartial and orderly administration of justice," Foster said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1L5j6zy9sY]

While one attorney for Brown's family, Wayne Kendall, initially said it was a "partial victory" for the family to view more video, the legal team later issued a statement condemning the decision not to make the video public.

"In this modern civil rights crisis where we see Black people killed by the police everywhere we look, video evidence is the key to discerning the truth and getting well-deserved justice for victims of senseless murders," said the statement signed by the legal team, including Ben Crump and Harry Daniels.

District Attorney Andrew Womble, who viewed the body camera videos, told the judge that he disagreed with a characterization by an attorney for Brown's family that Brown did not try to drive away until deputies opened fire. Womble said the video shows that Brown's car made "contact" with law enforcement twice before shots could be heard on the video.

"As it backs up, it does make contact with law enforcement officers," he said, adding that the car stops again. "The next movement of the car is forward. It is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots."

Womble said officers shouted commands and tried to open a car door before any shots were fired.

None of the deputies were injured, according to previous statements by Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II.

One of the Brown family lawyers, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who viewed the 20-second video, said Monday that shots were heard from the instant the clip started with Brown's car in his driveway and his hands on the steering wheel. She said he did not try to back away until after deputies ran up to his car and began shooting, and he did not pose a threat to deputies, explaining: "He finally decides to try to get away and he backs out, not toward officers at all."

In response to Womble's remarks in court, she defended her description of the footage.

"At no time have I given any misrepresentations. I still stand by what I saw in that clip," she said, adding that she watched the clip "over and over," taking notes.

CHICAGO SHOOTING

Meanwhile, Chicago's independent police review board released footage and other investigation materials pertaining to the March 31 police shooting of Anthony Alvarez. The board recommended that the officer who shot and killed Alvarez be stripped of his police powers until its investigation is finished -- a rare move this early in one of its investigations.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on the public to remain calm and allow the review board -- the Civilian Office of Police Accountability -- to complete its investigation into the killing of Alvarez, who was Latino. The head of the Chicago police union did the same, pleading in a video statement for the public to keep an open mind when watching the footage.

And even as Police Superintendent David Brown declined to discuss the details of the Alvarez shooting, his department released a compilation video, complete with arrows that make it easier to see the gun Alvarez was holding.

In one of the non-compilation clips posted on the review board's website, an officer's body camera shows him chasing Alvarez. When Alvarez reaches a lawn in front of a house, the officer can be heard shouting, "Drop the gun! Drop the gun!" before he opens fire. Alvarez appears to drop a gun after five shots ring out and he falls to the ground.

As Alvarez lays there, he asks, "Why you shooting me?" to which the officer responds, "You had a gun." The officer later tells other officers that Alvarez was armed and points to a gun on the ground.

Alvarez's family, who saw the video Tuesday, said they were still waiting for answers to some basic questions, including what their loved one could have done to justify a foot chase that ended in his death.

"I can't believe he is gone. I just want some answers; why did they do this to Anthony?" Alvarez's father, Oscar Martinez, said in a statement released Wednesday through the family's lawyers.

Although city and police officials didn't release details about the officer who shot Alvarez, a police report that the accountability board posted along with the video identified him as 29-year-old Evan Solano, a 6-year veteran of the force.

CALIFORNIA ENCOUNTER

Additionally, police in Alameda, Calif., are under fire over the death of a Hispanic man who was pinned to the ground facedown for more than 5 minutes.

Autopsy findings have not been released, but the family of 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez accused police Wednesday of using excessive force and escalating what should have been a minor encounter with the unarmed man.

Gonzalez stopped breathing after a video-recorded scuffle with police April 19 at a park, where officers had confronted him after receiving 911 calls that said he appeared disoriented or drunk. The initial police statement said Gonzalez had a medical emergency after officers tried to handcuff him.

"The video showed that he died on the ground with his face on the floor with officers on top of him," said his brother, Jerry Gonzalez.

The family's attorney, Julia Sherwin, added, "It would feel like drowning on dry land for him."

Multiple use-of-force training experts who viewed the video at the request of The Associated Press agreed that the officers shouldn't have escalated the confrontation, but said their fatal mistake was not immediately taking action once Gonzalez had trouble breathing.

"He wasn't resisting; he was just trying to breathe," said Timothy T. Williams Jr., an expert who spent nearly 30 years with the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a statement, the San Francisco Bay Area city said it is "committed to full transparency and accountability." The death is under investigation by the Alameda County sheriff's office, the district attorney's office and a former San Francisco city attorney hired by Alameda to lead an independent probe.

The three officers involved in the arrest have been placed on paid leave. Officer James Fisher has been with the Alameda Police Department since 2010, while the others, Cameron Leahy and Eric McKinley, joined in 2018, the city said.

Information for this article was contributed by Don Babwin, Don Thompson, Olga R. Rodriguez, Juliet Williams, Robert Jablon, Michael Tarm, Kathleen Foody and Corey Williams of The Associated Press.

