Lady Panthers crush Alma

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Lady Panthers picked up a 10-0 conference win at Alma on April 20 at Airedale Stadium.

The 10 goals scored give Siloam Springs a total of 36 goals in their last five games.

Bri Anderson scored another hat trick and the Lady Panthers (10-2-1, 8-0-1) rolled to a mercy rule win against the Lady Airedales.

Anderson finished with three goals to give her a team-leading 20 on the season and the fourth time she's scored at least three in a game. Macie Herrel and Clara Church each added two goals. Madi Race, Shelby Smith and Cailee Johnson each added a goal for Siloam Springs, which has now scored 59 goals this season.

Karen Flores had two assists, while Anderson, Church, Faith Ellis and Jetta Broquard each had one assist.

"Our leadership team set the goal of scoring a total of 50 goals this season," Ray said. "Going into Tuesday's game versus Alma we were sitting at 49 goals. It was good to see their hard work and dedication pay off as the milestone of 50 goals was reached. We are eager to add to the total as we take on Greenbrier next."