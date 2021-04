Fayetteville police say a man was shot early Thursday morning on Daisy Lane.

The police responded to 702 Daisy Lane at 6:26 a.m. to a shooting report, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy, public information officer for the department.

Police found a man lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound, Murphy said. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.