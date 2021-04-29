Firm's apartments in NW Arkansas sold

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has sold Mountain Ranch Apartments in Fayetteville, the last property it owned in Northwest Arkansas.

The $49.5 million sale price reflects a 27.2% increase in the property's value over the past three years, the company said.

With the sale, BSR said it will focus on growing in markets where it has scale: the Austin, Dallas and Houston areas in Texas and in Oklahoma City. Since going public in 2018, BSR has pursued selling off older properties in non-core markets and buying newer apartment complexes in the growing Sun Belt region.

"The Northwest Arkansas market is strong," stated John Bailey, BSR's chief executive officer. "Reversion values continue to be attractive and, given our lack of scale there, it made sense to continue to capitalize on the current market conditions, with a view to maximizing unitholder return."

The Little Rock company owns and manages 7,844 apartment units in 29 investment properties. Shares of BSR are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

-- Andrew Moreau

Merger in the works for bank, subsidiary

Springdale-based Legacy National Bank has plans to merge with its subsidiary, Bank of Gravette, effective Saturday.

Since acquiring the bank years ago, Legacy has operated Bank of Gravette as a separate entity.

"We believe it is now time to merge the two banks together in order to deliver the highest quality of service possible at both banks," Legacy President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Swope said in an email Wednesday. "Our customers may feel some changes at first, but we are confident they will result in a better banking experience."

The Bank of Gravett, known as the oldest bank in Benton County, was founded in 1898 and had a different name from the town it served. The bank kept its quirky misspelling for decades until Legacy bought it and added an "e" to fix the name in 2019.

There are plans to rebrand its Hiwasse and Centerton locations into Legacy branches. Swope said the Gravette location will continue as "Bank of Gravette, a division of Legacy National Bank" to honor the community's long history.

-- Nathan Owens

Index picks up 0.65, now sits at 601.63

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 601.63, up 0.65.

"Equities closed modestly lower following a statement from the Federal Reserve describing inflation as 'transitory' while the energy sector outperformed on reports of rising crude oil demand," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of USA Truck rose 1.5%

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.