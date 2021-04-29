NLR schools start work on virtual-academy plans

The North Little Rock School District will move forward with a virtual academy next year, but how the new system will be implemented has yet to be decided.

The School Board voted 6-0 Tuesday to move forward with a virtual academy for the 2021-22 school year. School Board President Cindy Temple wasn't present at the meeting.

Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said since the School Board approved the virtual academy, the district will begin to gather data on how to proceed.

"We have heard the virtual option has been great for some of our students," he said. "As we have to compete with other school districts and school choice, the virtual academy is a great option to provide to parents. I see us expanding this over time."

Keith McGee, the district's assistant superintendent, and Brouke Reynolds, interim virtual academy director, provided the School Board with two options for the virtual academy: to continue to implement the current model with some revisions, or to outsource the virtual learning program using the Division of Secondary and Education Approved Digital Providers List.

The in-house option would require the district to have dedicated virtual teachers who have knowledge of Google Classroom and knowledge of the current curriculum. If the school district outsources the virtual academy, a digital provider would provide teachers for the system.

Pilewski said at the moment he is in favor of outsourcing the academy but that he will need to collect more data before making his recommendation to the School Board.

McGee said among the concerns he has heard from principals regarding the virtual academy are scheduling issues when it comes to teachers, but he said officials are still gathering feedback from schools.

Enrollment criteria for the virtual academy will include maintaining a "C" average, the ability to turn work in on time and maintaining regular attendance. Students who are below a "C" average and/or have more than six absences may be required to return to in-person learning.

Six teachers will be required for kindergarten through fifth grades, two teachers for sixth through eighth grades and four teachers for ninth through 12th grades. A counselor and art, music and physical education teachers also will be included in the virtual academy.

Teachers will be provided a laptop with a camera, and students will be required to check out a school-issued Chromebook. Hotspots will be provided for students if needed.

The school district also is exploring a centralized location to host virtual learning teachers in order to live stream instruction.

McGee said students who enroll in the virtual academy will be able to participate in extracurriclar activities such as band, athletics and ROTC.

School Board member Natalie Wankum said the virtual academy could potentially draw students from other school districts who have been denied the concept and could potentially be an option for aspiring Olympic athletes.

"I want this academy to be an option for the next Simone Biles, who might be in our school district," she said. "A flexible virtual academy would allow our athletes to train for longer hours and still do their schooling."