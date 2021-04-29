Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• April Altes, 33, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver. Altes was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Jerry Bonner, 27, of 10 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Bonner was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Terri Cash, 34, of 11397 Pleasant Hill Road in West Fork was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary. Cash was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Terry Joshua, 38, of 14078 Arkansas 170 in West Fork was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving and possession of a controlled substance. Joshua was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.