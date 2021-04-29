FOOTBALL

Denver acquires Bridgewater

Drew Lock didn't have to wait around for the NFL Draft to get the serious competition for his starting job that new General Manager George Paton has been promising for months. Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. Paton might not be done, either. The Broncos own the ninth overall selection tonight and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively. Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers' starter last year. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Those numbers are better than Lock's. The third-year pro from Missouri tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 13 starts, and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL last season. He was 4-9 overall with 16 touchdown throws and is 8-10 in two years as Denver's starter.

Brown back with Bucs

Receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6.5 million, including incentives, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement, which includes a $2 million signing bonus and a little more than $3 million guaranteed, had not been announced by the reigning Super Bowl champions. A four-time All-Pro, Brown, 32, had 45 receptions for 483 yards and 4 touchdowns in 8 regular-season games in 2020. He caught a TD pass in the Super Bowl, capping a postseason in which he had 8 catches for 81 yards and 2 TDs. In 139 regular-season games over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, New England and Tampa Bay, Brown has amassed 886 career receptions for 11,746 yards and 79 TDs.

Lions pick up Ragnow's option

The Detroit Lions exercised the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl offensive lineman Frank Ragnow. Ragnow is entering his fourth NFL season after being drafted in the first round out of the University of Arkansas. He's started all 45 games he's appeared in, and he earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season. Detroit also waived tight end Hunter Bryant with a nonfootball injury designation.

RB Barkley gets 5th year

The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract for running back Saquon Barkley. The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year is recovering from a torn right ACL in Week 2 of last season. Barkley, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, ran for 1,307 yards that season and caught 91 passes for 721 yards. He had 15 touchdowns combined rushing and receiving. Barkley had 1,441 yards from scrimmage in 2019, but missed three games because of a high ankle sprain.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Transfer rule clears last step

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors ratified a rule change Wednesday that will allow all athletes who have not yet transferred the ability to do so one time in a college career and be immediately eligible to play. The Division I Council adopted the proposed legislation earlier this month. The board took the last step to make the historic rule change official, and the NCAA clarified some of the details in a news release. The one-time exception had been previously available to some athletes, just not those in football, basketball, baseball and men's ice hockey. Now it will be available to all athletes who have not yet transferred, starting with the 2021-22 academic year. This year, the date for all athletes to notify their current schools that they intend to transfer is July 1. Those dates will shift to May 1 for fall and winter sport athletes, and July 1 for spring sport athletes in subsequent years.

BASKETBALL

Porter fined $50,000

The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety rules by visiting a strip club in Miami last week with teammate Sterling Brown, who was assaulted outside the establishment. The league bars players from attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges and clubs. The Rockets were in Miami to play the Heat when the visit occurred April 19.

White not expected back

The San Antonio Spurs do not expect starting guard Derrick White back this season because of a sprained right ankle, Coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday. White was injured in the Spurs' win in Washington on Monday. The fourth-year guard is averaging a career-best 15.4 points this season for San Antonio, which played 18 of its first 19 games this season without White because of a toe injury. White has averaged 10.8 points in 188 games over his four seasons in San Antonio. He's been the Spurs' third-leading scorer this season behind DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray.

TENNIS

Zverev advances in Munich

Alexander Zverev began his bid for a third Munich Open title by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round. The top-seeded Zverev, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, hit six aces, saved three of the five break points he faced and converted five of his own against his 89th-ranked opponent. The sixth-ranked German will next face Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals. The 107th-ranked player from Belarus overcame American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-2. McDonald had upset sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic on Tuesday. Also, second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, and John Millman progressed after opponent Guido Pella retired with injury while trailing 6-4, 2-0.

GOLF

Uresti earns PNC title

Omar Uresti built such a big lead that even a 4-over 76 on Wednesday didn't keep him from winning the Professional National Championship and earn another trip to the PGA Championship. Uresti, a former PGA Tour player, had a seven-shot lead going into the final round at the PGA Golf Club. He finished at 11-under 276 for a three-shot victory over Frank Bensel Jr. The top 20 earned spots at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship on May 20-23. Uresti, a life member of the PGA of America who lives in Austin, Texas, won the Professional National Championship for the second time in the last four attempts.