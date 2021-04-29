One more for the board

We're getting there.

First, the Centers for Disease Control said vaccinated people are safe to meet face-to-face indoors without masks. Hello, backyard barbecues, first dates and maybe a movie. Then the CDC said vaccinated folks can safely fly across the country again. Hello, vacations.

This week The New York Times reports vaccinated Americans will be able to go on holiday come summer. "Go on holiday" is European for "go on vacation." Here's more from the national paper of record:

"Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus may be able to visit countries in the European Union this summer, the head of the bloc's executive body said. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told The New York Times on Sunday that immunization with a vaccine that has been approved by bloc's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, 'will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.' "

Want to play golf in Scotland? Eat French food in France? Drink German beer in Germany? It's all yours, America, if you will just get your shot.

Some folks will be upset over their exclusion for refusing to "submit" and get a vaccine, but them's the breaks. Europe can decide who comes to visit, and this wretched plague has caused the Continent enough problems.

Ask Italians if they want to risk unvaccinated people coming over. They still remember their medical system collapsing and deaths skyrocketing last year.

Those who want to see the Eiffel Tower or visit the Colosseum in Rome just need to get a little poke in their arm. Then, come summer, the world is their oyster . . . or at least Europe is.