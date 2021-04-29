100 years ago

April 29, 1921

• Operation of the Arkansas School for the Blind under the present system, which permits the appointment of school officials through political patronage, is reacting unfavorably upon the school, in the opinion of the House Visiting Committee which made investigations of the condition of affairs in the institution during the last legislative session, according to C. C. Tipton, Pulaski county member of the House committee.

50 years ago

April 29, 1971

• The United States Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis dismissed Tuesday the Watson Chapel School Board's appeal of a federal District Court desegregation order, but vacated its dismissal Wednesday because of a clerical error. The original dismissal was issued because the appeals court said that the School Board had missed an April 17 deadline for filing its legal briefs and list of pleadings in the appeal. It was discovered later Tuesday, however, that Robert C. Tucker, chief clerk of the Court, had advised John Norman Warnock, attorney for the School Board, that the deadline would be extended to May 3 because a St. Louis printing firm hadn't been able to print the brief in time for the first deadline.

25 years ago

April 29, 1996

• Grand proposals for new fields don't give local soccer enthusiasts much of a kick. They've seen the plans blossom before -- then wither like grass in the winter. Little Rock and North Little Rock officials insist they're not dragging their feet to provide the 6,000-7,000 registered soccer players in Central Arkansas adequate fields. The cities might be late, but the fields are coming, officials say. "It's frustrating as heck," said Nigel Boulton, executive director of the Sherwood-based Arkansas State Soccer Association. "We're really running short on time." Little Rock's Parks and Recreation Department will add seven full-sized fields by this fall or next spring, including a four-field complex southwest of Otter Creek.

10 years ago

April 29, 2011

• The Disability Rights Center of Arkansas wants the U.S. Department of Justice to close a unit of the State Hospital in response to complaints about the care of developmentally disabled children treated there. "We hope it triggers Justice to come in and investigate," said Dana McClain, a senior attorney with the federally funded organization in Little Rock. Previous complaints by the center led a federal agency to issue critical reviews of the hospital's unit for children dually diagnosed with mental and developmental disabilities.