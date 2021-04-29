Panthers swept at Russellville

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Panthers baseball team was swept at Russellville 11-3 and 4-1 last April 20 in a pair of 5A-West Conference games at Russellville.

After a 5-1 start, the sweep gives Siloam Springs six straight losses in league play heading into the final conference doubleheader this Tuesday at league-leader Van Buren, which can clinch a conference championship.

The Panthers, who are 5-7 in the league, have to sweep the doubleheader in order to qualify for the Class 5A state baseball playoffs.

In Game 1 against the Cyclones, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Russellville answered with a run in the first and two more in the second. before blowing the game open with six runs in the third.

Russellville added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Findley Golden led the Cyclones with four hits, three runs and an RBI. Brady Burnett had two hits, a run and RBI.

Gavin Henson led Siloam Springs with two hits and two RBIs, while Elijah Coffey, J.P. Wills, Brayden Fain and Christian Ledeker each had base hits.

Ledeker took the loss on the mound in Game 1, while Ty Hipps was the winner for Russellville with a complete game effort.

Russellville took a 2-0 lead in Game 2 with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Cyclones added a run in the fifth, but Siloam Springs pulled within 3-1 with a run in the top of the sixth. Russellville answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Russellville only had three hits in Game 2 but capitalized on three Panthers errors. Brady Burnett had Russellville's only RBI.

Luke Ray threw a complete game for Russellville with seven strikeouts, limiting the Panthers to two hits -- one each from Coffey and Fain. Nathan Lee scored the Panthers' only run.

Siloam Springs 12, Lincoln 0

Spencer Stephenson pitched four shutout innings and Christian Ledeker and J.P. Wills hit home runs as the Panthers bounced back to win at Lincoln in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Gavin Henson went 3 for 3, including a pair of doubles, with two runs scored and five RBIs as the Panthers collected 10 hits and improved to 14-12 overall.

Siloam Springs scored a run in the top of the first and exploded for six runs in the second to blow the game open.

The Panthers added single runs in the third and fourth innings before scoring three in the fifth to take a mercy rule win.

Ledeker opened the top of the second with a home run to center field to put the Panthers up 2-0.

Later in the inning, with Siloam Springs leading 5-0, Wills cranked a two-run home run to left field for a 7-0 lead. It was Wills' fourth home run of the season.

Wills finished with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, while Elijah Coffey had two hits and scored a run. Nathan Lee had a base hit and scored three runs, while Ledeker and Nick Driscoll each scored two runs. Lucas Junkermann had a hit and scored a run.

Stephenson (3-0) got the win, allowing four hits and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings.

Wills pitched an inning of relief to finish up the win.