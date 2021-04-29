Man arrested on weapons charge

Little Rock police arrested a 52-year-old man with past felony convictions after a search of his property Monday led to discovery of firearms, according to a report.

Officers with a warrant searched Glenn Herred's residence at 2616 S. Van Buren St. and reported finding ammunition and two firearms, one of which had been defaced.

Herred was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was not on the jail's roster Wednesday night. He is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons and felony possession of a defaced firearm.

Report says meth buy led to 1 arrest

A North Little Rock man was arrested after selling methamphetamine to undercover detectives Monday night, according to a report.

The detectives, along with federal agents, bought methamphetamine from Derrick Hart, 27, the report said.

Hart was arrested at 200 W. Pershing Blvd. at 8:30 p.m. and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond, records show.

He is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine.

Officers say man threatened to kill

An Alexander man was arrested by Jacksonville police after threatening several people at an animal clinic Tuesday night, according to a report.

An officer responded to a disturbance call at Eubanks Animal Clinic at 511 S. First St., where witnesses said Guthrie Blachly, 38, argued with one person, and then threatened to "kill all of them" before leaving the building, the report said.

Officers later arrested Blachly at 705 S. First St., according to the report. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was held in lieu of $2,500 bond.

He is charged with six counts of terroristic threatening.