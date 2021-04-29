Saline County job to shift I-30 traffic

Traffic will be shifted onto a temporary bypass bridge starting Saturday night as part of a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will shift westbound traffic onto the temporary bypass bridge over U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 at Exit 114 starting at 10 p.m, weather permitting. The shift will be completed by 6 a.m. Sunday.

Moving traffic onto the temporary bypass bridge will allow crews to demolish the existing I-30 westbound bridges over U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 and the Saline River Relief later in May, the department said.

Construction barrels and signs will control traffic.

The work is part of a project to widen a 5.5-mile section of I-30 between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 to six lanes from four. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.