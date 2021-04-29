Sheriff identifies plane crash victims

A Tulsa-area dentist, his wife and son were among the four people killed when a single-engine airplane crashed Friday near Danville.

Mark Andregg of Mounds, Okla., died in the crash along with his wife Shannon Andregg and son Nathan Andregg, said Yell County Sheriff Bill Gilkey.

Timothy Allison, the pilot, also died when the Piper PA-46 airplane crashed in a rugged section of the Ouachita Mountains, about 14 miles west of Danville, said Gilkey.

The crash occurred before a storm rolled in that evening, but rain hampered the search on Friday night, said Gilkey. The wreckage was spotted about 11 a.m. Saturday.

"A road had to be built into the crash site," said Gilkey. "It was probably a half mile or so off the main highway."

He was referring to Arkansas 80.

The flight left Muskogee-David Regional Airport in Muskogee, Okla., heading for Williston Municipal Airport in Florida, said Elizabeth Isham Cory, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

She said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.