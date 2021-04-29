Siloam Springs March sales taxes up

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City sales tax receipts were up 19.83 percent, or $128,149, in March compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $774,310 last month, compared to $646,310 in March 2020, according to the April issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in January.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 21.6 percent, or $$61,276 last month, from $283,692 in March 2020 to $344,967 in March 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 47.35 percent to $3.23 million

• Eureka Springs, up 26.51 percent to $195,554

• Fayetteville, up 1o.82 percent to $3.95 million

• Gentry, up 16.91 percent to $117,645

• Lincoln, up 31.06 percent $54,896

• Rogers, up 4.04 percent to $3.31 million

• Springdale, up 21.02 percent to $2.92 million.