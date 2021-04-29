Sportsboard

BASEBALL

TUESDAY’S COLLEGE SCORES

Tenn.-Martin 3, UAPB 2UTM (15-20): Three runs in the seventh inning UAPB (4-28): Nick Kreutzer home run; Andrew Enwiya one-run triple UA-Fort Smith at UAMCanceled

SCHEDULE

TODAY

Prep softball: White Hall at Benton, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

College baseball: UAPB at Southern, 3 p.m.; UAM at Southern Arkansas, 6 p.m.

College softball: SW Oklahoma State at UAM (DH), 1 p.m.; UAPB at Texas Southern, 3 p.m. Prep baseball: Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; Monticello at Watson Chapel, 5 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs, 5 p.m.

Prep soccer: Sheridan at Pine Bluff (boys), 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs (girls, boys), 5 p.m.

Prep softball: Dollarway at DeWitt, 4:30 p.m.; Sheridan at Pine Bluff, 4:30 p.m.; White Hall at Hot Springs, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

College baseball: UAPB at Southern, 2 p.m.; UAM at Southern Arkansas (DH), 2 p.m. College softball: SW Oklahoma State at UAM, noon; UAPB at Texas Southern (DH), noon College football: SWAC championship, UAPB vs. Alabama A&M, at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

College baseball: UAPB at Southern, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep baseball: Pulaski Academy at White Hall, 5 p.m.

Prep soccer: White Hall at Bauxite, 5 p.m. Prep softball: Dollarway at Hot Springs, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL POSTSEASON EVENTS

TRACK AND FIELD

May 4: 4A state meet at Nashville May 6: 5A state meet at Hot Springs High May 15: Meet of Champions, site TBD May 19-20: State decathlon/heptathlon, Fayetteville