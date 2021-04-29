GOLF

Razorbacks sent to Louisville

The No. 13 University of Arkansas women's golf team was sent to the 18-team Louisville Regional on Wednesday.

The regional, which is scheduled for May 10-12 at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky., will feature overall No. 1 South Carolina, which won half of its eight events this season, as well as four other top-15 teams. Also headed to Louisville are No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Auburn and No. 15 Texas.

The Razorbacks are playing in their 14th consecutive NCAA Regional under Coach Shauna Taylor.

"We have an incredible group of young women who have worked extremely hard since August and have had to adapt, adjust and be disciplined to achieve success in all areas this year," Taylor said. "This team has embraced the challenges, and I know they will be up for the challenge in Kentucky."

The rest of the field in Louisville, in seed order: Texas Tech, UCLA, Michigan State, Central Florida, Tennessee, North Florida, Louisville, Texas-San Antonio, Mercer, College of Charleston, Xavier, James Madison and Farleigh Dickinson.

Taylor's club qualified for the eight-team match play at the SEC Championships two weeks ago and was eliminated by No. 1 seed LSU in the quarterfinals.

The top six teams from each of the four NCAA regionals, as well as the low three individual players from teams that do not advance, will compete at the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 21-26.

The other hosting schools and sites are LSU at the University Club in Baton Rouge; Ohio State at the Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio; and Stanford at the Stanford (Ca.) Golf Course.

-- Tom Murphy

UALR men lose championship match

After advancing to their first Sun Belt Conference championship match with a semifinal victory over Louisiana-Monroe, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men lost the championship match to Georgia Southern at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

The Trojans defeated the Warhawks 3-1-1 in the semifinals, getting victories from Anton Albers, Logan Pate and Nico Horder, as well as a tie from Marcel Rauch. UALR fell by the same 3-1-1 score in the championship match. Magnus Lomholt earned the only victory, and Pate earned a tie.

Smith leads UCA men

Miles Smith shot an even-par 72 Wednesday to finish in a tie for 17th place individually at 11-over 227 and lead the University of Central Arkansas men to a sixth-place finish in the Southland Conference Championship at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney, Texas.

The Bears shot a 311 as a team, finishing at 60-over 924, two strokes behind McNeese State. Sam Houston State won the team title with a 2-over 873. Paul Chaplet of Sam Houston State won medalist honors after shooting a 2-under 70 to finish the tournament at 3-under 213.

FOOTBALL

Red Wolves sign Iowa prep QB

Jaxon Dailey -- the state of Iowa's top quarterback for the Class of 2022 -- orally committed to Arkansas State University on Twitter on Wednesday night. The 6-2, left-handed passer from Des Moines is a 3-star recruit, per 247Sports.com.

Dailey completed 68.6% of his passes for 1,859 yards and 19 touchdowns to 6 interceptions as a junior at Southeast Polk High School. He led the Rams to a 10-1 record and a runner-up finish in the Iowa 4A state playoffs last fall.

Dailey chose the Red Wolves over offers from Michigan, Iowa State and Western Kentucky, among others.

BASKETBALL

ASU women add three

The Arkansas State University women's basketball team announced three transfer signees Wednesday with the additions of Auburn guard Keya Patton, Utah forward Ola Makurat and South Alabama guard Devyn Lowe.

Patton averaged 22.5 minutes and scored 6.0 points per game at Auburn last season, her only one with the program. Previously, she scored 1,000 points during a two-year junior-college career at Wabash Valley College. She joins the Red Wolves with two years of eligibility.

Makurat arrives as a graduate transfer who previously played two seasons each with the Utes and at Liberty University. In her past two seasons at Utah, Makurat appeared in 36 games and averaged 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Lowe also joins ASU as a graduate transfer and maintains two years of eligibility. Lowe spent three seasons in the Sun Belt with the Jaguars and finished third in the conference with 45 made three-pointers last season.

-- Eli Lederman

TRACK AND FIELD

UCA'S Jewell honored

University of Central Arkansas senior Zachary Jewell was honored Wednesday as the Southland Conference men's track athlete of the week.

Jewell won two events last weekend at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville. He won the 200 meters with a school-record and career-best time of 40.71 seconds. He broke another school record in the 100, winning the event in 10.07 seconds.

Jewell also helped the Bears to a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 relay.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services