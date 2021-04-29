Summit Utilities bids for CenterPoint's Arkansas, Oklahoma assets

Summit Utilities, parent of Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp., announced Thursday it has reached a deal to pay $2.1 billion to purchase CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s natural gas operations in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

If the purchase is approved by regulators, more than a half-million natural gas customers in Arkansas will have a new service provider by the end of the year.

The sale would expand Summit’s move into Arkansas, which began in 2017 with the purchase of Fort Smith-based Arkansas Oklahoma Gas. The purchase of CenterPoint’s operations includes 470 employees, 425,000 customers and 14,000 miles of pipeline in Arkansas.

The CenterPoint deal will give the Colorado-based utility more scale to expand its operations in Arkansas and the region, according to Kurt Adams, Summit’s president and chief executive officer.