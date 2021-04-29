Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Summit Utilities bids for CenterPoint's Arkansas, Oklahoma assets

by Andrew Moreau | Today at 4:00 p.m.
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in this Jan. 11, 2006, file photo. (AP/Thomas Kienzle)

Summit Utilities, parent of Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp., announced Thursday it has reached a deal to pay $2.1 billion to purchase CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s natural gas operations in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

If the purchase is approved by regulators, more than a half-million natural gas customers in Arkansas will have a new service provider by the end of the year.

The sale would expand Summit’s move into Arkansas, which began in 2017 with the purchase of Fort Smith-based Arkansas Oklahoma Gas. The purchase of CenterPoint’s operations includes 470 employees, 425,000 customers and 14,000 miles of pipeline in Arkansas.

The CenterPoint deal will give the Colorado-based utility more scale to expand its operations in Arkansas and the region, according to Kurt Adams, Summit’s president and chief executive officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT